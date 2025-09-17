Konkola Copper Mines Clarifies On $2.5bn Investment

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc wishes to clarify that the article published by the Zambia Monitor on 15 September 2025, titled “Konkola Copper Mines Unveils $2.5bn Expansion Plan to Unlock 16 million Tonnes of Copper”, is factually incorrect and not based on any official communication from the Company.

KCM reiterates that no official statement has been made regarding a US$2.5 billion investment plan. Any future investment beyond the currently approved US$1 billion will be guided by comprehensive feasibility studies and will only be announced upon approval by the KCM Board.

That said, KCM affirms the positive growth trajectory the company is currently experiencing.Significant steps are being taken to ramp up production and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s national goal of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually by 2031.

As part of this effort, KCM has engaged Mancala, a reputable mining company, to undertake critical underground excavations at the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) in Chililabombwe.KDMP features one of the deepest shafts in Zambia at 1,505 metres, situated on one of the world’s highest-grade copper deposits, with over 291 million tonnes of ore and a projected mine

life of at least 50 years. This investment will provide opportunities for local jobs.

In addition to KDMP developments, KCM has also upgraded its high-speed underground rail system which marks significant milestone in production infrastructure following the first successful raise boring in 15 years.

Since the resumption of operations under Vedanta Resources in August 2024, KCM has continued to deliver improved production performance. In August 2025, the company recorded 8,100 metric tonnes of finished copper up from an average of 5,500 in December 2024, reflectingsteady progress toward production ramp-up targets.