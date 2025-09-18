BOZ Governor Urges Banks To Aggresively Fight Cyber Security Fraud, Threats

Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya has urged banks in the country to be aggressive in cyber security fraud and threats.

Dr Kalyalya said there is need for banks to move towards enhanced collaboration amongst the banking sector institutions in order to curb cyber security threats.

He noted that cyber security is a serious threat within and across the region.

He added that cyber security is a scourge that affects everybody and therefore, needs concerted efforts to curb.

Dr Kalyalya was speaking at the ninth annual banking industry survey report findings presentation event in Lusaka today.

The event was organised by the Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) Zambia.

The survey findings provide an analysis of the challenges and opportunities as reported to PwC by the banking sector leaders in Zambia.