Construction of Luapula Rice Centre of Excellence Reaches 84% Completion

The construction of the Rice Centre of Excellence in Luapula Province has reached 84 percent completion, marking a major step toward boosting Zambia’s rice production and reducing reliance on imported seed.

The project, funded through a grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is designed to develop suitable rice seed varieties for cultivation in Luapula, Northern, and Muchinga Provinces. Once completed, the centre will also serve as a hub for training and research, equipping scientists and smallholder farmers with the skills and resources to produce high-quality rice.

JICA representative Shago Takeda said the facility will train 950 farmers annually and will be equipped with irrigation systems to support production amid climate change.

Ministry of Agriculture Acting Permanent Secretary for Administration, Lemmy Kafwamfwa, highlighted the national significance of the project during a courtesy call on Luapula Province Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary, Evans Sikabbubba, by a delegation from JICA and the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI).

“What we are doing here is laying a solid foundation for national food security and farmer empowerment,” said Mr. Kafwamfwa. “The Centre will not only benefit Luapula but will contribute nationally through increased seed availability and knowledge transfer.”

Mr. Sikabbubba emphasized the crop’s growing importance, noting that Mansa, Lunga, and Chifunabuli districts are emerging as key rice production areas in the province.

“We have the land, we have the water, and we have a very supportive environment. Just yesterday, Kawambwa received rainfall, an early sign of a favourable season. We now need to mobilise our farmers and encourage them to embrace rice farming more seriously,” he said.

ZARI Acting Director Ndashe Kapulu said the key challenge in rice production is the lack of quality seed, adding that with JICA’s support, improved early-generation seed will soon be available.

The Rice Centre of Excellence is expected to significantly boost Zambia’s rice value chain by providing affordable, high-quality seed and strengthening the capacity of local farmers.