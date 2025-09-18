Manhunt launched for police officer who stole from bank

The Zambia Police Service has launched a full-scale manhunt for Constable Emmanuel Tembo, an officer of the Protective Unit Headquarters, who allegedly stole K622,483 from a bank on September 15, 2025, while on duty.

According to Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, Tembo was armed with an AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition when he reportedly entered the bank under the pretext of performing his official duties. After the bank had closed and staff were preparing cash-in-transit collections, Tembo allegedly accessed the bulk room, took a sealed bag containing the cash, and fled the premises.

“Attempts by bank staff and security officers to apprehend him proved futile as he fled in an unknown direction,” Mr. Hamoonga said.

The officer later abandoned his uniform, firearm, and ammunition, which were recovered after he reportedly surrendered them through a taxi driver in Shimabala. As of now, neither Tembo nor the stolen cash has been recovered, and investigations have been intensified.

“The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns such grave misconduct and betrayal of public trust by an officer entrusted with safeguarding life and property,” Mr. Hamoonga stated.

He added, “We wish to make it categorically clear that this act of criminality will not go unpunished. Constable Emmanuel Tembo is now a fugitive, and the Zambia Police will relentlessly pursue him to ensure he answers for this crime.”

Authorities have appealed to the public to provide any information that may lead to Tembo’s arrest, urging citizens to report credible tips to the nearest police station.

“The Zambia Police Service remains steadfast in upholding discipline, accountability, and the rule of law, even within its own ranks. No one is above the law,” Mr. Hamoonga emphasized.