President Hichilema delivering campaign promises-Khunga

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Central Province, says President Hakainde Hichilema deserves another term in 2026 as he has delivered on his campaign promises.

UPND Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS), Fred Khunga, said President Hichilema has performed exceptionally to guarantee him a second term of office.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Khunga said the country is on the right economic trajectory because of the sound policies and programmes that are being implemented in various sectors by the government under President Hichilema.

“President Hichilema is a visionary leader who has demonstrated that he means well for this country. This is evident through economic stabilisation and implementation of a number of pro-poor policies such as the free education policy,” Mr Khunga said.

He said the increase of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), is another milestone that has continued transforming the lives of citizens across the country because of the impactful projects and empowerment initiatives being implemented.

Mr Khunga cautioned Zambians against the call by some politicians that thrive on criticizing everything without objectively looking at the gains made in the first tenure of the UPND government.

He said the party leadership in Central Province is deeply disappointed with some politicians who have continued insulting President Hichilema on social media without offering any plausible solutions to the economic challenges the country is facing.

Mr Khunga said politics of insults should not have a place in Zambian politics describing the tendency as absurd and archaic to the values and principles of the country.

He has called for issue-based politics ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Mr Khunga urged Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema for continuity of the firm foundation his administration has laid for the country’s economic transformation.

He said the party leadership in Central Province, will continue working with the government in the implementation of developmental programmes.