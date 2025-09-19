Health Minister Commissions $5 Million Modern Medical Equipment at International Hospital Zambia

Health Minister, Elijah Muchima, has commissioned modern medical equipment, the new technologies that include digital mammography, advanced X-ray machines, an ultra-high-grade CT scanner, and a digital subtraction angiography (DSA) system.

The equipment is worth US$5 million and is at International Hospital Zambia – Fairview Hospital in Lusaka.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Lusaka , Dr Muchima described the investment as a milestone in Zambia’s journey towards quality healthcare delivery.

He said the development marks a significant step in reducing the need for Zambians to travel abroad for specialised treatment.

He explained that the availability of such equipment would reduce financial burdens on families, cut costs associated with seeking medical care abroad, and save lives through timely and effective treatment.

The minister further underscored the importance of private sector participation in the health sector, stressing that government alone cannot meet the country’s healthcare needs.

Dr Muchima added that the Head of State has consistently emphasised that health is a shared responsibility requiring collective effort, innovation, and investment.

“The establishment of facilities such as Fairview Hospital and the installation of modern equipment demonstrate what is possible when the private sector complements government efforts,” he noted.

Dr Muchima added that beyond improving healthcare, the investment would create employment opportunities for both skilled professionals including doctors, nurses, biomedical engineers, and technologists, as well as support staff.

He has since urged other private players to emulate the move and contribute to the country’s goal of achieving universal health coverage.

And Neusoft Medical Systems Managing Director, Li Jing, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Zambia’s health sector, pledging to deeper cooperation beyond equipment supply and towards genuine technology sharing.

Ms Li said Neusoft sees Zambia not just as a partner but as a friend.

She has since pledged to work hand in hand with stakeholders to bring about value, trust, and innovation in healthcare delivery in the country.

International Hospital Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Luan Chun Min, said the facility had completed six months of preparation, leading to the arrival and installation of state-of-the-art equipment from Neusoft Medical Systems.

Dr Luan added that the hospital will maintain the new equipment in good condition but also invest in training its staff to maximise its use.

“Together with our skilled doctors, we will provide better healthcare for the people of Zambia,” he said.

He added that the hospital remains committed to its guiding principle of pursuing excellence in service delivery.