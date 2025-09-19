President Hichilema Highlights Mining and Agriculture Potential in Muchinga Province

President Hakainde Hichilema has underscored the vast potential of Muchinga Province’s mining sector, stressing that once properly harnessed, it will play a key role in driving Zambia’s economic development.

Speaking in Chinsali District at the 2025 Muchinga Investment Forum and Exposition, where he met with more than 29 chiefs from Muchinga, Northern, and Southern Provinces, President Hichilema reiterated the government’s commitment to partnering with traditional leaders to curb illegal mining.

“This President and its Government wants every province to grow its economy so that we can contribute to the national economic growth,” President Hichilema said.

He also commended Muchinga Province for exceeding the Food Reserve Agency’s (FRA) white maize purchasing target during the 2025 crop marketing season.

“I want to thank the Province for surpassing the target on agriculture,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Special Political Advisor to the President, Levy Ngoma, emphasized the Head of State’s dedication to Zambia’s cultural heritage, revealing that President Hichilema has already attended approximately four traditional ceremonies in Muchinga Province.

“As long as there is information, the President is supporting all traditional ceremonies,” Mr. Ngoma said.

Delivering a collective message on behalf of the chiefs, Chief Kabinga of the Bisa people of Kanchibiya District expressed appreciation to the government for timely payments of chiefs’ subsistence allowances.

“We want to acknowledge that the payments of chiefs are now done on time,” he said.

Chief Kabinga further commended the construction of chiefs’ palaces and the provision of subsidised farming inputs, highlighting the tangible support given to traditional leadership structures.