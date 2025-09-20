Don’t teach girls how to handle a man sexually – Chief Sandwe

Chief Sandwe of the Nsenga people of Petauke district in Eastern Province has lashed out at women in the tendency of teaching young girls how to take care of a man sexually during puberty saying the practice was encouraging girls to engage in illicit sex that is resulting in unwarranted teenage marriages and pregnancies in his chiefdom.

Chief Sandwe described as unfortunate the situation where 6 pupils are said to have fallen pregnant at Lusandwa Primary School this year alone attributing it to negative initiation ceremonies usually conducted by women.

The traditional leader noted that the practice threatens the future of the younger generation.

Chief Sandwe further noted that some cultural practices contribute to early marriages, stressing that girls should not be taught how to take care of a man but rather the consequences of engaging in premarital sex among other vices.

The traditional leader warned that those found promoting such harmful practices will be punished severely.

“I want to remind you, my people, to stop marrying off young girls and instead take them to school,” Chief Sandwe stated categorically.

Meanwhile, Lusangazi District Commissioner Margaret Zulu expressed concern that many girls were being defiled in their own homes by people who are supposed to protect them.

Ms Zulu said the vice is deeply troubling to the government, as it is forcing children to become parents while still young and making it difficult for them to continue with their education.

She questioned why some parents would subject their daughters to immoral behaviour instead of supporting their education, especially now that the government has introduced free education to secure a better future for all children.

Ms Zulu further warned that parents and perpetrators involved in early marriages or defilement will face wrath of the law.

“I wonder how some parents can subject their children to early marriages while failing to provide for them,” Ms Zulu wondered.