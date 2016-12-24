YWCA cautions Zambians against over excitement during festive season

THE Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) on the Copperbelt has
cautioned all Zambians against being over excited during this festive
season.
Regional Coordinator Sharon Chisanga said people should not be
careless during this period but to behave responsibly to save
their lives and resources.
She pointed out that over excitement during this period always bring
two negative impacts,that include deaths and extra expenditure of
resources.
Ms Chisanga noted that those who drink and drive usually end up in
fatal accidents,while others just involve themselves in serious fights
that leave them with serious injuries.
“Our humble appeal to all our people is that let them celebrate this
festive season responsibly. They should not be careless in drinking
and indeed in the way they spend their monies, because they also need
to pay for their school children,”she said.
She said people should know that Christmas and New Years have not come
today and they are not the last ones,therefore, they should think for the
better tomorrow.
She said history has shown that during Christmas and New Years many people
involve themselves in excessive drinking and end up losing their
lives or face bad calamities.
“I am saying the the young and the old should not take this period as
a thing that has come today. Our grand parents have had this period
and our children’s children will have it, so why should we be so over
excited about it it?,” she said.