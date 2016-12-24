YWCA cautions Zambians against over excitement during festive season

THE Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) on the Copperbelt has

cautioned all Zambians against being over excited during this festive

season.

Regional Coordinator Sharon Chisanga said people should not be

careless during this period but to behave responsibly to save

their lives and resources.

She pointed out that over excitement during this period always bring

two negative impacts,that include deaths and extra expenditure of

resources.

Ms Chisanga noted that those who drink and drive usually end up in

fatal accidents,while others just involve themselves in serious fights

that leave them with serious injuries.

“Our humble appeal to all our people is that let them celebrate this

festive season responsibly. They should not be careless in drinking

and indeed in the way they spend their monies, because they also need

to pay for their school children,”she said.

She said people should know that Christmas and New Years have not come

today and they are not the last ones,therefore, they should think for the

better tomorrow.

She said history has shown that during Christmas and New Years many people

involve themselves in excessive drinking and end up losing their

lives or face bad calamities.

“I am saying the the young and the old should not take this period as

a thing that has come today. Our grand parents have had this period

and our children’s children will have it, so why should we be so over

excited about it it?,” she said.