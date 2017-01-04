No more teacher recruitment…for now-Govt



Ministry of General Education has appealed to all prospective teachers who were not successful in the last Net recruitment and Teacher replacement respectively, that the required number has since been attained.

Ministry Spokesman Hillary Chipango has since advised all prospective teachers to remain calm as they wait for the next Teacher recruitment exercise to be done in the course of 2017.

“The Ministry acknowledges the overwhelming response of applicants during the 2016 teacher recruitment, unfortunately the Ministry could not get every applicant due to the limited number of vacancies available,’ Mr Chipango said in a statement.

“Further, the Ministry would like to warn all prospective teachers not to pay money to would be masquerading employment agencies claiming to be recruiting teachers on behalf of the Ministry, as the Ministry will treat such matters as criminal.”