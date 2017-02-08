Southern chiefs welcome construction of palaces

Chiefs in Southern province have welcomed government’s decision to build more palaces for traditional leaders in the country.

Chieftainess Mwenda of Chikankanta District in Southern province thanked government for reaffirming its commitment to build more palaces.

But the traditional ruler appealed to government to ensure completion of the previous construction works of the other palaces that were started last year under phase one.

“We are happy that government has remembered us my only appeal is that let government finish the other construction projects of the other palaces before the embarking on building news ones,” she said.

Chief Sinazongwe of Sinazongwe District said the initiative to build the palaces was a good idea because some of the chiefs built their own palaces while others stay in old structures built in the colonial era and needed a face lift. He commended government for its decision to build palaces for chiefs in the country.

“We nearly forgot about the new palaces that government promised us,it’s gratifying to hear that they are still committed to build palaces for us,” he said.

Recently Finance Minister Felix Mutati reaffirmed Government’s commitment to construct more palaces for traditional leaders. Government has allocated K62 million in the 2017 budget for the

construction of palaces country wide.

The palaces were being built in phases under phase one Southern province received an allocation of three palaces of which one had been completed and two were still under construction.

The one that had been completed was for Chieftainess Choongo of Monze while two other palaces for Chief Chona of Monze and Chieftainess Mwenda were yet to be completed.