Are you keeping up with the Sunzus this Valentine’s Day?

National football team defender Stoppila Sunzu set the bar quite high when he gifted his wife with a brand new top of the range Mercedes Benz a few days ago. Since then, men in Zambia have been thinking of ways to keep up with the Sunzus’.
Exactly a whole year since the last Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise that men in the capital city are struggling with ways to show appreciation for their loved ones. Whether it’s a gift or dinner, there is always that sense of last minute panic setting in as the 14th of February draws nearer.
So, what are the options for the average Lusaka male who might not have the budget for a Mercedes Benz?
Rajeev Khanna, General Manager of Taj Pamodzi Hotel says gifts are a great way to show a partner how one feels, especially during the month of love. He also notes that creating memories should also be the focus for most couples.
“Spending treasured time together and creating memories should be the focus for Valentine’s Day. Not everybody can walk into a car dealership and pick out a car as a gift for their lover!” he says.
Khanna adds that this time of the year can be an opportunity to reconnect with a partner and the hotel has a number of activities that won’t break the bank for couples in Lusaka.
“Coming out of January’s financial blues, we know it won’t be easy to splurge on a huge gift for most. That’s why we’re offering our guests hospitality during this time, just to cushion their budget for what is obviously a special occasion,” he adds.
Guests at Taj Pamodzi can expect a live band, special four course dinner and a glass of sparkling wine at the Steak & Grills Restaurant while couples can also have a special brunch with wine in the Jacaranda hall.
Those that want to go the extra mile can check in for an overnight stay with exclusive suite, private dinner under the stars with a bottle of wine.
You might not be buying a Mercedes Benz for Valentine’s Day but if you plan the day well enough, the memories you create could last you and your partner a lifetime. Not endless bills for car maintenance and fuel.
Please Sunzu win for us another Afcon cup in 2019 …
Sorry Mrs Sunzu your guy hit on me in Tampa but he is too illiterate for my taste. Otherwise enjoy your new ride. Every woman deserves something nice.
The Real Olivia Pope
That is the reason you as women cannot ever win. You guys fight each other over everything. I bet even tooth picks are not out of discussion either.
If you got it, you flaunt it! Balange Sunzu!
Nonsense! We do those things outside media
@Saulosi, I agree with you. I stopped these stuff too. These show off on Facebook including GBM, has contributed to spouse killings. I don’t mean Sunzu will be sturbed, but for real those who will not buy Benz umo alefwa!
Sunzu and friends are the reasons why women are stubbing us. if you want to buy things for your wives do it quietly.
Nostradamus and Shooterz hahahaha. So so true.
Iwe chi Saulosi, ma jealous. Yaba
Leave the man alone please if don’t appreciate your wives – he’s a celebrity so nothing wrong with this publicity
You an ***** saulos.
Way to go Sunzu! Not valentines busy na ma side chicks bamene bapaya. Zambian men comments kaili. Ma jalasi bati!
I would urge Mushota to read this and appreciate that there are men in Zambia who appreciate their wives big time.
One thing you fail to relies is a footballer has a very short career but rewarding and if finances not managed well can easily end up on the streets!!
Jay Jay today we agree. He needs to invest his money in viable investments. Zambia is also growing in that light.
Nice gesture, hopefully he will progress to buy life insurance/assurance
It is good to appreciate beloved ones in any way we feel when fortunes are available. But these are the same celebrities who cry for help from govt when they retire & end up destitutes, without realising that GRZ has no money of its own & helps them from the poor tax payers’ money to whom they showing off their riches, today. Former Boxer Joseph ‘No Pressure’ Chingangu who used to earn similar such amounts was late last year caught stealing student’s lap top at UNZA & was clobbered by students.
Good stuff. Ma real Love ya zoona! This gal has no need to stab her guy, he’s performing as should! But what’s he getting in return I wonder? Lap Dancing is soooooo passé !!
Nice car,but how long will it last on lusaka roads
With poverty under pf only silly pf cadres on stolen money will celebrate valentines
Sunzu well done. Its good to appreciate your wife and spoil her if you can afford. But my brother do it for yourself not people. Social medias are not for such. Men in Zed are bad news and know how to break good marriages. They actually compete in sleeping with other peoples wives. They don’t play especially in Lusaka. YOU DO NOT TO PUBLISH THAT YOU ARE A STAR AND HAVE $$. Most Zambians know that as you have played soccer at high lever and with VERY GOOD income. You are now inviting issues….( NOT THAT I AM CURSING YOU). Good luck!!
Sunzu has invested in real estate. Whats the big fuss anyway. There are alot of men who have done bigger things 4 their wives than a car..His making his money let him enjoy it.
Wait and see what Mark Mubalama will present to Dora Siliti.