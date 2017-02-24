Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Zambia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the southern area of Lake Tanganyika early today, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, was in a national park area in northern Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika.
The quake, which struck at 02:32 am, could be felt across the lake in Tanzania and to the north in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the USGS said.
It was very shallow, at a depth of only 10km, which would have magnified its effect, but a magnitude 5.7 quake is considered moderate.
Pray there is no loss of life….beauty with us is that these areas will be largely underpopulated as everyone has migrated to Lusaka
Here we go. See how we will ask for aid and squander it like those ****** in Haiti
Awe ifingelengwe fyachilamo mu pf, army worms, red locusts now earthquakes, nikwi tulelola nimwa PF= Pharaoh Fulufulu.
Lets hope Abaloshi (witches) were not involved because they can also generate some kind of rumbling vibration when they are fighting under ground……. I believe and pray there was no loss of life even animals lives.
You people just as I was saying last night, since illegal lungu and pf took over we have had disasters from day one. This is a sign from the gods that they are not happy with the current illegal leadership. If its not flooding then it’s women killing. Zambia is headed for doom under lungu. Let us save Zambia. Let the petition be heard. I greet you all from leeds United Kingdom
NEZ! You always talk about dark forces, are you associated with them? As the matter of facts, the only people who are not happy with Lungu’s presidency are the UPND followers. Don’t tell me UPND’s gods are the ones doing all these bad things.
The other day EC Lungu capitulated in Livingstone that he is not president of the whole Zambia. PF Lungu is making a fact statement and will remain so as president of half Zambia. Those who do not believe Lungu’s admission are delusional with facts.
Surely we need other people to tell us we have had an earthquake?
Where is the Zambian Met office…do they only work 9 to 5 and lock up…Lazy has spread his laziness everywhere!!
The Zambia Geological dept handle these areas using seismometers to monitor tectonic movements. GIS and satellite imagery which the Met dept also have can be used to assess the effects of the quake. Met to assess effects and Geological dept to monitor. Truth be told the mining sector in Zambia have this monitoring equipment, govt need to work closer with mining sector to monitor otherwise we might have a problem in the future.