Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Zambia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the southern area of Lake Tanganyika early today, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, was in a national park area in northern Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika.

The quake, which struck at 02:32 am, could be felt across the lake in Tanzania and to the north in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the USGS said.

It was very shallow, at a depth of only 10km, which would have magnified its effect, but a magnitude 5.7 quake is considered moderate.