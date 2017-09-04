An auditor for the Auditor General’s office was murdered in cold blood in a village outside Kalomo on Saturday night. The Late Mapalo Chanda was 27 years old. He had travelled for business in Kalomo on Friday.His body was found dumped in a pit latrine.
His elder brothers Honorable Dr.Jonas Chanda,Bwana Mukuba Constituency MP and Mr.Sunday Chanda, PF media director made the announcement on social media. The police have since arrested a suspect Talent Munkombwe.
Condolences to the Chanda family! May the young man Rest In Eternal Peace.
May the culprits who committed this horrific act be apprehended and may the law deal with them with a heavy hand!
Sorry what happened?
Thanks
You see Sunday Chanda your styupidity has now cost your family life.
Blame Sunday Chanda, Less no Malyotola.
Killed by UPND cadres obviously after mistaking him for being PF
Kaiser’s brothers must be shaken!
Upnd cadres no doubt and they expect to win elections in Bemba land.
Shut up.. we are fed-up of hearing politics even when it is not a political matter. Let the investigating team make a report on that matter
For your own information upnd is gaining more ground with bemba followers faster than the rat eating easterners.
So the whole amos chanda family are in appointed government positions?
wako ni wako government…lol
@4 Nyau, for you some one elected as an MP is a government appointee including the one murdered working at Auditor General’s office is a “government appointee”, before you even know what qualifications someone had to get the job they had?! In fact Sunday Chanda is a Political Party functionary rather than a government appointee!! Are people going to stop pursuing their careers simply because one of their brothers or relatives is in politics?? Look at the Bush and Kennedy families for example, did people deny them chance because one of them was already in the system? No! If the ugly example of Trump can serve you as an example of how bad things can get rather than the witch hunting you are doing to exploit such an unfortunate incident to propagate your seemingly hatred for Sunday or…
Just because he is a bemba in a tonga land,that’s why they have killed him.that’s really bad rest in peace young man.
Please people; this is a sad happening. Let those small brains stop pointing fingers to tribes and stop politicking for such matters. Sad to lose a young life. Condolences to his family.
If UPND hates PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda because of his editorials, it’s better to engage in intellectual debates and defeat each other using arguments. There was no need to kill his innocent brother.
What will UPND cadres do to pro PF bloggers should they win in 2021? Will they create gas chambers for all PF bloggers?
UPND came close to winning the vote in 2001. In the eyes of many Zambians it was a party with fresh air and ideas after the MMD poverty of the 90s.
Andy died and his dull wife together with Ackson Sejane chanted ethnic rantings which saw the questionable appointment of Kaponya (HH) exit of Sakwiba Sikota and others.
Now UPND has just become a murderous hideout of vile thieves and ruthless vagabonds. *********
Cheap politics numb skull. Let us not mock the bereaved.
He travelled for business on Friday and was killed on Saturday. Now, did he have a label on his forehead to say he is brothers with Sunday Chanda and the other Dr MP? don’t politicize everything. Maybe he provoked some people who knows? From AG’s office to be killed in a village? Strange…Too bad and too sad for the family. Young life cut short.
Nkole wa mapembwe umfwo mulandu, Chiti Chiti cha mutunga mulinso……..
Cry no more beloved child, MYSRIP.
Auditor General officer in a village must have been chasing a suspect to answer charges, Daniel Munkombwe.
In which case our officers MUST ALWAYS engage Police Officers when chasing dangerous suspects over huge sums of money, even in a village.
Sorry young man, please rest in peace. The suspect will be dealt with Zambian style.
Pompos you’re 100 % right the guy must have exposed himself to be a more PF supporter through Sunday Chanda.
How did he get the job in the first place?? Chifungula must answer this. Who bribed who?
Manje guy is no more because of bribery at Auditor General’s office. Mwatuma umwana yeka ky ulozi!! Basopo!
Immediately they discovered he was related to Sunday, they plotted to kill him and dragged him far off into the bushes and threw his body into a pit. This is a sign of bad things to come to Zambia under upnd.
What a great loss of a young life!!And so extremely good-looking! What a sinful world we live in!
Hang on a minute guys.. why are we concluding that this terrible act is tribal in nature..
Let’s be careful not tread such a path of saying Our brother Chanda was murdered due to his tribal credentials by his Tonga Kin and fellow Zambians.
Regardless, Rest in power My Brother, and may your Soul rise in vengeance against those that have done this to your life on Earth to an extent of dishonourably placing your body in a latrine.
By the comments you can tell that Upnd are not for peace. This is a sad development which deserves sympathy from everyone regardless of their political affiliation.
Iyi party upnd kaya what bembas and easterners have done to it.so the only crime this Chanda committed in Kalomo is being bemba!!cursed is the day HH was made “cuundu chaitwa ” UPND leader in 2006 because this man has caused tribal wounds in Zambia which shall take years to cure!!MRHSRIP