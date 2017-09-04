An auditor for the Auditor General’s office was murdered in cold blood in a village outside Kalomo on Saturday night. The Late Mapalo Chanda was 27 years old. He had travelled for business in Kalomo on Friday.His body was found dumped in a pit latrine.

His elder brothers Honorable Dr.Jonas Chanda,Bwana Mukuba Constituency MP and Mr.Sunday Chanda, PF media director made the announcement on social media. The police have since arrested a suspect Talent Munkombwe.