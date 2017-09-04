GOVERNMENT has allocated K10 million towards the construction of a modern intercity bus station in Kabwe which is expected to gobble K22 million.

KMC had initially set aside K12 million for the construction of a bus station in Tushane area, opposite Mulungushi Textiles and Kabwe Mall before the Ministry of Local Government contributed K10 million towards the project.

Kabwe Town Clerk Ronald Daka said the procurement process has been concluded and a contractor will soon be selected.

“We had a budget of K12 million. The ministry has given us addition support as contribution in construction of the new facility,” Mr Daka said in an interview yesterday.

Mr Daka, who recently updated a full council meeting on the project, said the facility will be managed under a special purpose vehicle (SPV) once completed.

Mr Daka said an equity partner will also be brought on board because KMC wants the facility to operate as a viable business venture.

He said it is important that councillors and other stakeholders in Kabwe support the project and the eventual management of the bus station.

“This is going to be a cash cow for Kabwe council because we will be making K600,000 to K700, 000 every month,” Mr Daka said.

He said the equity partner will promote private sector participation and efficient management.