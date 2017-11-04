Power Dynamos 2017 FAZ Super Division title hopes are in tatters following a 3-0 home loss against Green Buffaloes at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Saturday.

The defeat left Power with a slim chance of finishing in the top four that guarantees continental football in 2018 and they stay in 6th place after the defeat.

Power is also without a win in their last four matches since beating Nakambala Leopards 2-0 in Kitwe on September 30.

Since then, Power have collected two draws and as many defeats.

Friday Samu scored a brace in the 21st and 54th minutes before Mike Katiba fired a breathtaking shot from outside the box in the 68th minute.

Buffaloes stay 3rd on 60points, behind Zanaco and Zesco United who have 61 and 62 points respectively.

Power have 52 points with five matches left.

Meanwhile, champions Zanaco were held toa2-2 away draw at Kabwe Warriors.

Bibo Bindu put Warriors ahead in the 5th minute but Zanaco midfielder Isaac Chansa equalised in the 41st minute to see the two sides go 1-1 into the break.

Felix Nyaende put Zanaco ahead in the 60th minute but five minute before time, Warriors restored parity when Ziyo Tembo turned the ball into his own net to deny Zanaco a chance of returning to number 1.

And Zesco will be in action on Sunday when they visit Nkwazi and a win there will see them open a five point lead.

In Ndola, Nkana stay 4th on 56 points after a 0-0 away draw against number 9 side Buildcon.