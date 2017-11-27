President Edgar Lungu is expected to be among the African Heads of States and Government to attend the inauguration of Kenya’s President-Elect, Uhuru Kenyatta, scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2017.The Zambian delegation, which includes former President, Rupiah Banda, started arriving on Sunday, November 25, 2017.
Meanwhile, security is tight as Kenya prepares for inauguration ceremony.Security has been tightened in the capital, Nairobii, for the ceremony, estimated to cost 3-hundred million Kenyan Shillings, which will be held at Kasarani Stadium.
And according to the local media, the Kenyan government expects 20 heads of state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.The Standard Digital, an online publication, reports that police officers have been recalled from other regions to beef up security in Nairobi.
A government official, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matinagi is said to have told the local media that Tuesday, November 28, the day for the inauguration, has been set as a public holiday to allow Kenyans to attend the ceremony.This is in the back planned protests by the opposition, which has disputed the October 26, 2017, repeat presidential election, that was however upheld by the Supreme Court.
This will be the second 5-year Presidential term for President-Elect Kenyatta, after his term from April 9, 2013.
He is Kenya’s 4th Republican President, succeeding Mwai Kibaki.
ZNBC
This now is an addiction. Otherwise, our president has gone kuku.
WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF HE DID NOT ATTEND.
THIS IS GIVING AMMUNITION TO ALL THE HATERS AND REGIONALISTS.
EVRYTHING IN MODERATION
He is recognized worldwide as the legitimate President of Zambia and he was invited….
“Continue barking while we continue ruling”
2018 vote ZANU PF (ED)
2021 vote PF (Edgar)
Congratulations President Uhuru Kenya that
I thank you
@ Katondo boys its a fact that he is the recognized president of the republic of Zambia but the point is that ECL needs to practice some austerity for the sake of the electorate. That’s what leadership (servant hood) is all about
He is not married.
I feel sorry for Ba Ester.
Awe kwena, staying at home is a very big problem. In and out of the country, would you be surprised if you came back and found you were no longer the President.
He was invited period. Haters will Hate
Haters will hate but supporters will also feel the heat of the economy. Tulekanako sometimes….
Kenyans have consistently demonstrated lack of regard for the sacredness of human life. They kill just so they stay in power. That should be a no, no. Bloody Kenya should be isolated. What culture is that? What example is Kenya setting? What legacy is Uhuru establishing? And what sham of an election that was, boycotted by the opposition!
Don’t bring that on this forum Imute wa Kalilo so you want us tell our President not to go Tough. Kenya is for Kenyans, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans and Zambia for Zambians.
Apafye pa Kenya apa apepi fye naimwe… lekeni bakateka besu baleya!
Ati nizabwela manje manje.. LoL!