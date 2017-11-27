President Edgar Lungu is expected to be among the African Heads of States and Government to attend the inauguration of Kenya’s President-Elect, Uhuru Kenyatta, scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2017.The Zambian delegation, which includes former President, Rupiah Banda, started arriving on Sunday, November 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, security is tight as Kenya prepares for inauguration ceremony.Security has been tightened in the capital, Nairobii, for the ceremony, estimated to cost 3-hundred million Kenyan Shillings, which will be held at Kasarani Stadium.

And according to the local media, the Kenyan government expects 20 heads of state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.The Standard Digital, an online publication, reports that police officers have been recalled from other regions to beef up security in Nairobi.

A government official, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matinagi is said to have told the local media that Tuesday, November 28, the day for the inauguration, has been set as a public holiday to allow Kenyans to attend the ceremony.This is in the back planned protests by the opposition, which has disputed the October 26, 2017, repeat presidential election, that was however upheld by the Supreme Court.

This will be the second 5-year Presidential term for President-Elect Kenyatta, after his term from April 9, 2013.

He is Kenya’s 4th Republican President, succeeding Mwai Kibaki.

