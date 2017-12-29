The ruling PF has moved to quash reports that President Edgar Lungu has appointed Copperbelt Minister has been appointed Sports Minister to replace Moses Mawere who was said to have been moved to the Ministry of National Planning in the same portfolio.
A statement apparently attributed to State House Spokesman Amos Chanda was circulating on social media stating that President Lungu had made a mini reshuffle which also saw Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chitemene appointed to replace Mr Lusambo as Copperbelt Minister.
It has since emerged that the statement was fake and State House has not issued any statement in that regard.
When contacted for a response, Mr Lusambo who was in the company of Mr Mawere at his Ndola office expressed shock over the development.
“As far as we are aware, nothing of that sort has happened. We are not aware because we have not been communicated to,” said Mr Lusambo.
And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the statement is fake and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserved.
Mr Chanda said “please be informed that a statement circulating and purporting that there have been new appointments and transfers at ministerial level is nothing but fake news. You’re advised to dismiss it with the deserved contempt,” said Mr Chanda.
Below is the fake statement allegedly issued by State House
PRESIDENT LUNGU PROMOTES BOWMAN TO MINISTER OF SPORT
LUSAKA, (Friday, 29th December, 2017)
His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has appointed Bowman Lusambo Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development. He replaces Moses Mawere who has been appointed Minister of Planning.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has also promoted Alexander Chiteme to Copperbelt Province Minister
The President expects the appointed individuals to respect collective responsibility.
Issued by:
AMOS CHANDA
SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT
(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
STATE HOUSE)
That’s how low the opposition can go… pathetic!!!
Fake or not, it was not news worthy.
Why do you assume the opposition is behind this? How does this benefit the opposition?
Stop thinking like a primary school kid, this could even be a PF inside job to influence the appointment of certain favored individuals.
Why are PEOPLE trying to distabilise PF?
UPND is where these scandalous news came from.
Happy New year people
Thanks
BB2014,2016
We want confirmation from state house Sunday Chanda is not trusted as well
Kkkkkk! Social media teinobe!!!
Kkkkkk! Social media teinobe!!! They can even fake your death and you end up liking the same post.
Lusambo must be fired for refusing appointment, he knows there is no money at sports ministry. No bribes compared to Chinese investors on copperbelt.
@Nostradamus
Kekekekekekeke,yes, fire lusambo!! at least miles sampa still has chance
@Nostradamus
Kekekekekekeke,yes, fire lusambo!! at least miles sampa still has chance
PF will have been destabilized by the fact that they are a chipante pante government with no clue about what they are doing than by a statement that their fake president made an appointment which turned out to be false.
Jonathan is a fake he’s a phony and a fraud full stop
How is it a promotion from a Provincial Minister to Cabinet Minister. My assumption is that you have a broader leadership leverage as PM than CM. I’d prefer to be a Provincial Minister than a Cabinet Minister
Naiwe @Lombe, It depends on ministry. How can you decline minister of Foreign Affairs and instead choose minister of useless Eastern province.
@Nostradamus
Hello,!! how can you say useless easterner province when Donald Trump is interested in buying ivory from mfuwe
Cm covers the whole nation while pm covers a province.
Its just ignorance, a Provincial Minister is a full Cabinet Minister and such is equal and/or equivalent to any Minister in-charge of a Ministry. The new Constitution (Amended in January 2016) elevated the position of PM to CM. Lusambo can even be transferred to Finance if the President deemed it so; Given Lubinda a layman at Law is Justice Minister eh? CIVICS BABA
Did some hear this appointment from the horse’s mouth?
Obama has been reported to be worried over the way social media is destroying people’s lives by creating and peddling falsehoods. Unfortunately people want to read what pleases them regardless whether it’s true or not.
Anything is possible with the PF government! The appointing authority saw the opportunity to reward a shameless self – confessed bootlicker! Or is the back – tracking a result of what could have been interpreted as a “not so clever decision” of letting a competent man go and replacing him with a cadre?
I bet that notice came from PF members who want Lusambo out of the copperbelt. One PF member posted on Facebook some time back that he would ensure Lusambo is removed
More boot licking to be done, a lot more!!!
PF, so dull, they are now copying from American President Donald Trump’s text book. Fake, fake, fake….! What is not fake?
More money in your pocket in 90 days was the original fake news from PF.
Zambians are so gullible, how they believed such a tall story I will never understand. Don’t Zambian question politicians’ stories?
Surely, after 53 years of independence and “multi-party democracy” since 1991, don’t you have enough experience to have learnt from?
Why do people continue to believe blatant lies from politicians? I will never understand.
…who cares anyway..??…doesn’t make any difference..
..this is a mafia way of confusing and diverting peoples attention. They generate the fake news themselves and within and our shoot it down….supressing the heat off Mulusa’s saga…
Why would anyone from opposition waste time on such…?..Don’t think we are all gullible, f00lish or dull….
Now Miles Sampa won’t be nominated because the information has leaked, this is all the work of Mumbi Phiri and Sunday Chanda who wants the ministerial position her self.
Why is ministry of health human resources department flooded with only tongas? Is it part of the qualification to be HR in the ministry of health to be first a tonga? That is the reason why we have tongas and their tradtional cuisins upgrading their qualifications without being objected to, unlike people who hail from other provinces. Where is this country going with such kinds of elements? Their relatives are in Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Australia and China studying whilst their friends are bounced off and threatened to be removed from payroll when they produce their acceptance letters.