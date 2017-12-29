The ruling PF has moved to quash reports that President Edgar Lungu has appointed Copperbelt Minister has been appointed Sports Minister to replace Moses Mawere who was said to have been moved to the Ministry of National Planning in the same portfolio.

A statement apparently attributed to State House Spokesman Amos Chanda was circulating on social media stating that President Lungu had made a mini reshuffle which also saw Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chitemene appointed to replace Mr Lusambo as Copperbelt Minister.

It has since emerged that the statement was fake and State House has not issued any statement in that regard.

When contacted for a response, Mr Lusambo who was in the company of Mr Mawere at his Ndola office expressed shock over the development.

“As far as we are aware, nothing of that sort has happened. We are not aware because we have not been communicated to,” said Mr Lusambo.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the statement is fake and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserved.

Mr Chanda said “please be informed that a statement circulating and purporting that there have been new appointments and transfers at ministerial level is nothing but fake news. You’re advised to dismiss it with the deserved contempt,” said Mr Chanda.

Below is the fake statement allegedly issued by State House

PRESIDENT LUNGU PROMOTES BOWMAN TO MINISTER OF SPORT

LUSAKA, (Friday, 29th December, 2017)

His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has appointed Bowman Lusambo Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development. He replaces Moses Mawere who has been appointed Minister of Planning.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has also promoted Alexander Chiteme to Copperbelt Province Minister

The President expects the appointed individuals to respect collective responsibility.

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE)