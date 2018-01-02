

A fatal road traffic accident occurred in the early hours of today along the Great North road at 05:00 hours at Isunda area about five Kilometres south of Nakonde town.

Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata-Katongo identified the victim as Bernard Chishimba aged 53 of Matero Lusaka who was driving a motor vehicle Higer bus belonging to Miracle Express registration number ALK 8335.

Katongo says a Tanzanian national Ally Mohammed 32, of Dar-es-Salaam had parked a Scania truck registration number T124 GAT and trailerT511APT when over speeding Chishimba hit into the stationery truck.

ZANIS reports that this is contained in a press statement availed in Lusaka yesterday.

She said Chishimba died on the spot and a lorry boy Wilfred Mabala Mabula aged 24 of Dar-es-salaam who was in the stationery truck also died upon arrival at the hospital.

The Police Spokeswoman disclosed that 17 people who were in the bus sustained serious injuries among them Zimbabweans and Zambians.

Ms. Katongo said all patients have since been taken to Nakonde district hospital receiving medical treatment.