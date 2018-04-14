The Catholic Bishops in Zambia have elected Rt. Rev. George Cosmas Zumaile Lungu, Bishop of Chipata Diocese as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Lungu takes over from Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, the Archbishop Emeritus of Lusaka Archdiocese.

Bishop Lungu was elected at the ZCCB Plenary Meeting held on 12th April 2018 at Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka.

Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, the Archbishop of Kasama is the new ZCCB Vice President.

Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Alick Banda, of Lusaka Archdiocese, Rt. Rev. Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, OMI, of Mongu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Charles Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese, while Bishop Chisanga, OFM Conv. is the alternate member.

“On behalf of the ZCCB Secretary General, the clergy and religious as well as all the Catholic lay faithful, I wish to congratulate the new ZCCB leadership and wish them God’s abundant wisdom as they direct the affairs of the Church in Zambia,” says Rev. Fr. Winfield Kunda, the ZCCB Communications Director.