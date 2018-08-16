British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the need to regulate the internet should not impede on people’s access to social media.
Mr. Cochrane-Dyet said social media has become an important way of communicating and a platform for free expression of citizens.
He said it is important for governments to ensure that its citizens have access to social media.
Mr. Cochrane-Dyet said the general principle should be that as far as possible, people should be free to use the social media.
The UK enjoy noted that although some elements could use social media to commit crimes, authorities should not implement laws that infringe on people’s access to the internet.
He said social media has proved that it could be a force for good if it is used properly.
Yes we have issues but we did not say UK should come in. we can solve our problems as a monotonous country and UK should go and talk about brexit. dont make us support the government because you are putting your nose in our business.
Amen! Not sure why these numskulls fail to understand simple logical things.
no no are you , ignorant man or woman you are even hiding your names , lets people in GRZ be serious you donot expose ignorance in public this far at all. Can so called Minister of Transport and Communication resign , as this counter productive or also very criminal and pure lack of thinking .
Can this be reversed immediately now now
Governer I feel strongly the same. When will these two nation’s learn some manners not to haste in meddling into other nations issues? Until we solicit for your authoritative views learn to be a silent observer please at times !!
wrong that is where u run to