British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the need to regulate the internet should not impede on people’s access to social media.

Mr. Cochrane-Dyet said social media has become an important way of communicating and a platform for free expression of citizens.

He said it is important for governments to ensure that its citizens have access to social media.

Mr. Cochrane-Dyet said the general principle should be that as far as possible, people should be free to use the social media.

The UK enjoy noted that although some elements could use social media to commit crimes, authorities should not implement laws that infringe on people’s access to the internet.

He said social media has proved that it could be a force for good if it is used properly.