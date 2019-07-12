Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy are bullish ahead of Saturday’s final leg 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff decider away to National Assembly at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

KYSA enjoy a 1-0 first leg lead they collected at President Stadium in Kabwe on July 7 courtesy of a Maonga Kabuku‘s 65th minute goal.

A draw will suffice to see KYSA bounce back to the FAZ Super Division following their demotion in their debut campaign at the end of the 2018 season.

“We are going to beat them at their own home ground, it does not matter where they take the game whether it is at Miller Ground or anywhere else, we are going to beat them,” Club team manager Davy Mungole told the Zambia Daily Mail.

The pressure is on Assembly who were also demoted at the end of the 2018 season to bounce back.

But Assembly has yet to beat KYSA in their last four competitive games.

KSYA first beat Assembly 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the first round of the 2017 Barclays Cup on their way to promotion.

And KSYA continued their dominance over Assembly in the league where they won 2-1 at home in Kabwe and drew 1-1 away in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the other playoff tie between Kansanshi Dynamos and Young Green Eagles will be played this Sunday in Solwezi.

Young Green Eagles lead 1-0 from the first leg played at Khosa Stadium in Kafue on July 9.

