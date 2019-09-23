Chipolopolo acting coach Aggrey Chiyangi says Zambia won’t underrate eSwatini in the return match of the 2020 CHAN final qualifying round.

Chiyangi said eSwatini were tough in the first leg match played in Manzini on Sunday.

‘It has been a very tough game. We have won but eSwatini applied themselves very well. It’s only that we had to make sure that we made it difficult for them to go through the midfield,’ Chiyangi said.

‘We have one foot across the line but we have to lift the other leg into the other half. This is just the first half we are going to play the second half in Zambia. Yes we are ahead of them but we cannot underrate them,’ he said.

Chiyangi added: ‘We are going to make it difficult for them to play when they come to Zambia.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]