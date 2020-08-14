The Zambia Medical Association has launched its own investigation into a video circulating online purportedly showing a patient disparaging Medical Officers at the University Teaching Hospitals, Casualty, and Emergency Area.
Association General Secretary Dr. Masiku Phiri has however commended his members for the exceptional professionalism exhibited in the face of immeasurable provocation as shown in the same video.
“Yours is a calling and ethical vocation, but you are human too and we know to what extent you went to hold your ground”, said Dr Phiri.
“At a time whereas a profession we are deep in the mud fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time where over 40 Medical Doctors have contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and are currently under quarantine, at a time where doctors are battling depression and mental illness because of what they have witnessed at the battlefront in the war against corona virus, at a time where healthcare workers have been working tirelessly since the outbreak began in March without any incentive or compensation, the last thing we would expect is verbal abuse at the hands of a state agent”, he said.
Dr Phiri said while negotiations continue in the background to find amicable ways of motivating frontline workers, who at this stage of the pandemic means all Healthcare workers, the government is reminded that patience is not in perpetuity.
He has however reassured the victims that should the alleged offender be found wanting, the Association will use all of its available resources to make an example out of him by exhausting all legal channels, with the Association bearing all costs.
“Additionally, we are aware that there was the presence of Police Officers at the scene with multiple witnesses and so are hopeful that a criminal case has been opened against the aggressor”, he added.
Dr Phiri said the Association will keep the membership and the public abreast with developments on this matter.
It's normal for people to feel frustrated under a pandemic. We thank the medical personnel for being understanding. In hospitals you meet all sorts of people including mentally ill people. The man seemed very agitated and to me that is not normal behaviour. From the doctors reaction you can tell they probably know he is a mental patient and for confidentiality reasons they did not want to state it in the video. He is sadly not well and hopefully will get the help he needs.
Everything is investigating in Zambia.
Indeed it could possibly be a case of mental health issues. I am not a Doctor
but have witnessed with several people that Anxiety may result in someone becoming agitated; Anxiety in itself is a mental health condition. He could have been tired of waiting to be attended to and just lost it. However, that’s no excuse to abuse the medical team considering how choked the front line staff are with Covid going on. I hope the man seeks professional help and thank you to you our front line medical team for keeping calm. On the other hand, at times some of these people just come to test you for publicity sake on social media. Well done for staying calm!!