President Edgar Lungu has reiterated that no one should be allowed to disturb the peace and tranquility which Zambia has enjoyed since time immemorial.

President Lungu said Zambia is bigger than any individual as such hence no one must disrupt the peaceful environment in the country.

The President has since appealed to the church not to relent in praying for the country’s peace during and after the August 2021 general elections.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu was speaking during a thanks giving service for the silver jubilee of the establishment of the Bishop Jhone Osmers house, built by the Chipata Anglican church in Chipata yesterday.

President Lungu also commissioned the house which has been named after the first Bishop of eastern Zambia.

President Lungu also praised the Anglican Church for the work it has continued to carry out to uplift people’s lives.

“The Anglican church has been actively working with the government in the provision of quality and health nation through the establishment of several health centres and schools,” president Lungu stated.

He stressed that the church has not only grown in the number of years it has been in existence, but in good deeds as well as.

The President said the church has is involved in providing timely counsel to the government on various issues affecting the country.

“I also wish to commend you for the silent diplomacy approach you have adopted in engaging the government,” he stated.

He has since encouraged the church to continue with good works for sustained national peace and unity.

And during his homily, Archbishop of the Anglican Church for Eastern Zambia, William Muchombo, praised government for implementing national health guidelines that have ensured that the Covid-19 is not exacerbated in the country.

“We thank you Mr. President for handling the pandemic very well, though we have lost some of our beloved ones,” the Bishop said.

Earlier, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili thanked President Lungu for providing an empowerment scheme to the churches which she said will result in sustainable programmes to the churches.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu also extolled government for several developmental programmes in the region.

“Your Excellency, what you have done in the province is visible for everyone to see, we have 30, 000 beneficiaries on social cash transfer, we have clinics, schools roads among others,” he said.