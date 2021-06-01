Debutant Ntazana Mayembe of Welsh club Cardiff City is the only European-based player the final 22-member Chipolopolo team for the three-match friendly tour of West and East Africa.

Chipolopolo have away dates against Senegal, Benin and Sudan from June 5-11.

The 18-year-old striker is also just one of four foreign-based call-ups out of the initial fourteen that coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had summoned for the tour.

Others are TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape including the South African -based duo of goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe and midfielder Salulani Phiri who both play for Polokwane City.

But Mazembe defender and Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo has been released to play a must-win league game on Thursday for the ex-DR Congo champions for them to finish second behind their successors AS Vita.

Furthermore, some players have either been dropped or injured or excused on compassionate grounds as is the case with Tanzanian-based midfielder Clatus Chama of Simba SC following the death of his wife on May 29.

Chama’s club mate Larry Bwalya has not made the cut together with midfielders Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya of Djurgardens in Sweden including Klings Kangwa of Arsenal-Tula in Russia.

But Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have been excused from the tour to take care of either their confirmed or prospective transfer matters.

Meanwhile, Buildcon striker Brian Mwila who missed March’s 2021 AFCON Group H final two qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria due to injury is set to end his three-year Chipolopolo hiatus this weekend.

Chipolopolo flew out to Dakar on Tuesday afternoon from Lusaka ahead of the June 5 friendly against Senegal in Thies.

Zambia will later fly to Cotonou on June 6 to play Benin on June 8.

The team will conclude the tour against Sudan on June 11 at Omdurman.

GOALKEEPERS: Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Gregory Sianjase (Young Green Eagles)

DEFENDERS: Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DRC), Isaac Shamujompa, Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Gaboniso Magenge (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors)



FORWARDS: Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Phiri, Rogers Kola (both Zanaco) Ntazana Mayembe (Cardiff City, Wales), Brian Mwila (Buildcon)