Seed Co to make it compulsory for all their staff to get vaccinated from next month

Seed Co, one of the largest seed company in the Southern African region has threatened to fire all workers who have not take a COVID-19 vaccination beginning 1st August 2021.

According to a leaked internal memo, the company’s regional Managing Director Dr. E.E Mhandu said with effect from 1st August 2021, all employees without a COVID-19 certificate will be sent on leave.

He said the company will further request to see a COVID-19 certificate within 24 Hours or a negative CPR test result as and when the workers come to the factory.

“The Board and Management of Seed Co is commended for shaping leadership in being among the first to be vaccinated. In addition, the Board approved the purchase of 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for staff and key stakeholders. The roll out of the vaccinations has started and there is no excuse for anyone at Seed Co not being vaccinated as we thrive to create a COVID-19 free workplace,” the memo read in part.

It continued,” While it is recognized that the individual has a right to choose not being vaccinated, the company will exercise its right to protect vaccinated staff by barring entry of all unvaccinated employees and others into Seed Co buses and premises.

Seed Co is headquartered in the Zimbabwean capital Harare but has presence in several African countries including Zambia.

