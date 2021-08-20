The government has announced that the presidential inauguration for President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema will be held at Heroes Stadium on Tuesday.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga announced that says President Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony will be strictly by invitation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Mr. Malupenga urged citizens who would not be invited to attend the ceremony next week to follow the proceedings on TV, radio and social media platforms.

“In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, chapter one of the law of Zambia, government wishes to announce the inauguration of the seventh republican president His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema President-elect will take place next week on Tuesday 24th August 2021 at Heroes Stadium, commencing at 08:00. Government wishes to inform members of the public that due to Covid-19 preventive protocols; attendance of the inauguration will be by invitation. Citizens that will not be invited to attend the ceremony in person are advised to follow the proceedings of the ceremony on television, radio and online social media platforms that will be streaming the event live,” read the statement.

He said the gates to the stadium would open at 06:00 hours and close at 07:30 hours to allow for security screening.

“Invited guests are encouraged to arrive early to facilitate security screening procedures. The gates to the stadium will be open at 06:00 and close 30 minutes before commencement of the ceremony. This entails that invited guests should be seated by 7:30. Further details pertaining to the inauguration ceremony will be communicated in due course,” stated Mr. Malupenga.