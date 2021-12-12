9.5 C
The crusade against corruption should not be restricted to politicians alone

By Chief Editor
Former Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Howard Kunda says the fight against corruption in Zambia should be inclusive.

Mr. Kunda, the immediate past PAC chairperson, said the crusade against corruption should not be restricted to politicians alone.

The former Muchinga Member of Parliament noted that there were many corrupt elements in the civil service and public sector in general.

Mr. Kunda said pronouncements about corruption must be coupled with action if Zambia is to make headway in the campaign against graft.

The former lawmaker said he has noted political will to fight corruption from the UPND Government that must be punctuated with action.

“We have seen political will whereby they are talking about it (corruption fight). Where they are saying we shall fight this corruption but it is about results. So we are waiting to see the results of these pronouncements saying that they (UPND Government) will fight corruption. Personally, I would want to see a situation where not only politicians are said to be corrupt but every person especially those in the civil service and the public sector,” said Mr Kunda on a Radio Icengelo Programme on Saturday.

“We need to fight this corruption throughout not just politicians because it’s not only politicians that are seemingly corrupt. In fact the most money that exchanges hands it’s with the public sector and the civil service,” he said.

Mr. Kunda further commented on the importance of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in fostering accountability in the public sector.

“I think that this committee is very important to this country and I am sure you saw what we did in the past,” he said.

On the same radio programme, Good Governance activist Patrick Muntanga alleged that corruption is rampant in Zambia.

Mr. Muntanga, the Center for Governance Executive Director, said Zambia as a country doesn’t seem to have the capacity to fight widespread corruption.

“Corruption is quite endemic in this country. There is too much corruption going on in Zambia. Corruption in Zambia is more visible than other cases. Why do I say so? Corruption occurs almost every hour, every minute if you like it where people are but I think the tools to fight corruption in this country are not there,” Mr. Muntanga said.

Previous articleKCM denies owing Ex- Mines Pension Benefits

