9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Bowman and Kabushi are inseparable-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Bowman and Kabushi are inseparable-Lusambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that the bond that exists between himself and the people of Kabushi is inseparable.

Speaking after visiting Main Masala Market in Kabushi on Saturday where he went to buy dry fish, Mr. Lusambo said the people of Kabushi have a strong belief in his leadership abilities.

Mr. Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month and he has since appealed to the Constitutional Court for final determination.

He said he did not expect a thunderous welcome from the people as he had only gone there to buy dry fish for home consumption.

“The reception has been amazing. It has just reconfirmed our belief that our people have great faith in our leadership abilities, this has given us impetus to go on and serve them at whatever level,” Mr. Lusambo said.

He also advised the people of Kabushi to spread love and peace during the period of Christmas.

“We are happy that our presence here at the Market has given our people some hope and cheer as we go towards Christmas. We have also affirmed that we will continue representing them at whatever level,” Mr. Lusambo said.

Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month
Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month

Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month
Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month

Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month
Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month

Previous articleLet’s not cheat ourselves or allow ourselves to be deceived, IMF programme guarantees us nothing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Bowman and Kabushi are inseparable-Lusambo

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that the bond that exists between himself and the people of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hichilema must live up to his words to professionalize the civil service

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Former Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel has said the appointment of Thabo Kawana into the civil service is fraught with irregularities and illegalities. Mr. Mwamba...
Read more

People should be patient with the New Dawn Government on issues pertaining to education

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Management Committee Member Kenny Ng'ona says people should be patient with the New Dawn Government on issues...
Read more

We are quickly drifting back to the dark days of the PF Friday Afternoon Arrests to fix Opponents

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
By Fred M'membe It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the...
Read more

UPND Government is operating well without any disruption-Anderson Banda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
UPND Lusaka province youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has charged that UPND Government is operating well without any disruption in the course of duties...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.