Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has charged that the bond that exists between himself and the people of Kabushi is inseparable.

Speaking after visiting Main Masala Market in Kabushi on Saturday where he went to buy dry fish, Mr. Lusambo said the people of Kabushi have a strong belief in his leadership abilities.

Mr. Lusambo was making his first trip to his Constituency after the High Court nullified his election victory last month and he has since appealed to the Constitutional Court for final determination.

He said he did not expect a thunderous welcome from the people as he had only gone there to buy dry fish for home consumption.

“The reception has been amazing. It has just reconfirmed our belief that our people have great faith in our leadership abilities, this has given us impetus to go on and serve them at whatever level,” Mr. Lusambo said.

He also advised the people of Kabushi to spread love and peace during the period of Christmas.

“We are happy that our presence here at the Market has given our people some hope and cheer as we go towards Christmas. We have also affirmed that we will continue representing them at whatever level,” Mr. Lusambo said.