The opposition Patriotic Front has instructed its Members of Parliament not to attend a meeting called by President Hakainde Hichilema this morning.

President Hichilema is today scheduled to hold a meeting with all MPs at Government Complex whose agenda is yet to be made public.

PF Acting President Given Lubinda who chaired a meeting held at Ndozo Lodge in Chilanga yesterday instructed all PF MPs to boycott the meeting.

Mr Lubinda has since warned that the party will expel any MP who will attend the meeting because President Hichilema did not follow the right channels in summoning the MPs.

A highly placed source who attended the meeting revealed that the PF is unsettled that President Hichilema is now planning clandestine meetings with the opposition when Parliament has a clear provision for such meetings.

Over 45 MPs from the PF attended the meeting and Mr. Lubinda, Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa and Leader of the Opposition Brian Mundubile addressed the gathering.

During the meeting, Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga was identified as one of the moles in the PF who has been leaking information to President Hichilema.

“He was sternly warned that the party knows what he has been doing with President HH. He was even given a lift in the Presidential Chopper from President HH’s recent visit to Muchinga and he couldn’t deny it. He told that he should simply resign if he doesn’t want to respect the party’s position on the relationship with the UPND government,” the source said.

The source said MPs felt that the planned meeting with President Hichilema has not been organized in good faith and could be a trap to buy their support in Parliament.

“All the MPs were surprised that President (HH) has now started courting the opposition when this is the same man who instructed his MPs to be staging walk outs in Parliament because he didn’t recognize Edgar Lungu as President,” the source said.

The source added, “we have never heard of a sitting President meeting MPs outside the precinct of Parliament. We have a strong belief that he is up to no good. He needs to understand that in a democracy, there is a clear separation between the three arms of government.”

The source observed that the Executive should not be seen to be meddling in the running of other arms of government.

“If he can meet opposition MPs without even writing to the party leadership, what can stop him from meeting Judges because he wants to control everything including the Judiciary.”

The source stated that all the MPs including Mr. Chabinga committed themselves to adhere to the directive and stay away from the meeting.