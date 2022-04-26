9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

US Africa Command to open office in Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News US Africa Command to open office in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United States (US) government has announced that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia, aimed at strengthening the foundation of the U.S.- Zambia shared security interests.

The new Office of Security Cooperation will enhance military to military relations and expand areas of cooperation in force management, modernization, and professional military education for the Zambian security forces.

This announcement was made by the AFRICOM Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs Peter Bailey, when he met with President Hakainde Hichilema during his visit to Zambia.

Brig. Gen Bailey commended President Hichilema and his new dawn administration for its steadfast commitment to regional peace and stability and reiterated that the U.S. government looks forward to building on its strong bilateral ties with Zambia to enhance security cooperation

He also praised the Zambian Defence Force for its professionalism and contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

He is later expected to meet with the Minister of Defense, Ambrose Lufuma, and represent AFRICOM at the official opening ceremony for the start of pre-deployment training for the eighth Zambia Battalion (ZAMBATT VIII).

The U.S. government has since the year 2014 invested over 136 million kwacha ($8 million) in assistance for seven iterations of pre-deployment training for Zambian Battalions deployed to the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

This is contained in a press statement by the US embassy made available to the media in Lusaka today.

Previous articleMine Unions excited with news to revamp KCM, Mopani mines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

US Africa Command to open office in Zambia

The United States (US) government has announced that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) will open an Office of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Human Resource selection committee warned against corrupt practices

General News Chief Editor - 0
Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo has cautioned the district Human Resource selection committee in the teacher recruitment exercise in the district is void of...
Read more

Nakachinda slapped with two charges, remains detained in Solwezi

General News Chief Editor - 1
Opposition PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda has been charged and arrested. Mr. Nakacinda, 43, has been charged with two offences of defamation...
Read more

No need of onion, potato imports, says Zambia National Farmers’ Union

General News Chief Editor - 12
Stakeholders in the Onion and Potatoes value chain have resolved that the country does not need to import onions and potatoes as it has...
Read more

Government to launch Public-Private Dialogue Forum

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government will officially launch the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) Forum tomorrow. The dialogue aims at strengthening private sector engagement in Zambia’s economic development agenda...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.