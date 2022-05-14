9.5 C
Emmanuel Mwamba wants the AFRICOM MOU made public

By Chief Editor
Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has written to the Minister of Defence Hon. Ambrose Lwiiji Lufuma demanding the publication of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) governing the establishment of the Security Office of Cooperation of the U.S AFRICOM.

Mr. Mwamba has also written to the USA Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Zambia, Mr. John Armiger demanding the publication of the MOU.

Mr. Mwamba said previous Presidents; Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, Michael Chilufya Sata, and Edgar Chagwa Lungu all rejected United States request to open a military base or Security Office in Zambia.

Mr. Mwamba also said Africa was promoting its own security architecture and infrastructure such as the SADC Brigade or the AU Stand-by Force.

He said Africa was encouraging members not be embroiled in geo-political conflicts and challenges of superpowers so that Africa was not a victim as it has been in the past.

Mr. Mwamba said he had noted both assurances from Government and the USA Embassy and it was for that reason that if the sincerity was genuine, the MOU must be published.

2 COMMENTS

  1. In opposition upnd were always crying for transparency even on sensitive things. Yet today they shy away from revealing details of their dirty corrupt deals.

    They won’t tell you because HH is getting a cut

  2. “Mr. Mwamba also said Africa was promoting its own security architecture and infrastructure such as the SADC Brigade or the AU Stand-by Force…”

    Where is this AU or SADC force when Al shibab is decimating Kenya, and ISIS attacking Nigeria and Mozambique ???

