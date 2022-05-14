Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has written to the Minister of Defence Hon. Ambrose Lwiiji Lufuma demanding the publication of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) governing the establishment of the Security Office of Cooperation of the U.S AFRICOM.

Mr. Mwamba has also written to the USA Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Zambia, Mr. John Armiger demanding the publication of the MOU.

Mr. Mwamba said previous Presidents; Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, Michael Chilufya Sata, and Edgar Chagwa Lungu all rejected United States request to open a military base or Security Office in Zambia.

Mr. Mwamba also said Africa was promoting its own security architecture and infrastructure such as the SADC Brigade or the AU Stand-by Force.

He said Africa was encouraging members not be embroiled in geo-political conflicts and challenges of superpowers so that Africa was not a victim as it has been in the past.

Mr. Mwamba said he had noted both assurances from Government and the USA Embassy and it was for that reason that if the sincerity was genuine, the MOU must be published.