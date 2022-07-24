9.5 C
Dr Brian Sampa accepts his impeachment by the members of Resident Doctors Association of Zambia

Former Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President Brian Sampa has said that he has accepted his impeachment by the members of the Association.

Dr Sampa has, however, said that he saddened to learn that the extraordinary meeting was held in Kitwe yesterday with the sole agenda of removing him.

Dr Sampa said that despite his knowledge that the meeting held was unlawful and an abrogation of the RDAZ Constitution, he has accepted the impeachment.

Dr. Sampa told ZNBC News that this is because only the National Executive Committee can call for such a meeting and he has since wished those in the executive the best as they execute their mandate.

Dr. Sampa thanked the executive during his reign for their unchanging support to him and RDAZ till his impeachment. He however emphasised that his focus will now be on ensuring that the Ban Alcohol Movement thrives.

Yesterday, Zambia Medical Association Secretary General Kaumba Tolopu disclosed that the RDAZ members decided to impeach Dr. Sampa because he was not representing the concerns of the profession.

In a telephone interview with ZNBC, Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) Secretary General Kaumba Tolopu said the decision by the members of RDAZ to impeach Dr. Sampa is because he was not representing the concerns of the profession but his opinions.

Dr. Tolopu said Dr. Sampa last year suspended some members from the executive without following procedure which prompted others to leave the executive.

He said Dr. Sampa remained a lone leader and that this was against the will and wishes of the membership.

Dr. Tolopu said an interim executive has since been put in place to oversee the affairs of the Association until April 2022 when an Annual General Meeting (AGM) is expected to be held.

