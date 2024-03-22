By Kapya Kaoma

I recently came across a video in which young boys sarcastically confronted a group of poverty stricken female UPND cadres dressed in their party regaria. The women were on foot crossing the railroad when one heard two boys arguing.

“Have you heard what that young boy is saying?” the woman asked. “Which boy?” another one asked. “The one walking along the rail line.” Pointing to the boys, the visibly humiliated woman continued, “his friend suggested that they use a shortcut, but he objected to it saying, “we can’t use the same road being used by the UPND.”

Before her friends answered, another boy sarcastically shouted, “Auntie, he doesn’t feel it when he sees UPND cadres; he is now allergic to red and yellow”.

A number of boys were cutting grass at a Church. Upon hearing the taunts, they jumped in, “mealie meal is now at K310!

You are definitely going in 2026!”

One cadre shouted, “Find a job you fool. School kids are celebrating. You don’t even go to school. Uli cikopo, wembwa we!”

“Auntie,” another boy objected, “actually, he is a very intelligent kid.”

At this time, all the boys burst into laughter as they taunted the cadres by repeating the fake UPND promises vis a vis the economic hardship the UPND has caused. One cadre, however, seemed to enjoy increasing prices,

“Twaya mukulunda (we are going to increase prices).” Another cadre exclaimed, “We deal with rich people, not those who live in shanty compounds (maikulile) like you. Your mother is going to be divorced in 2024.”

Although she hurled unspeakable insults on the boys and their mothers, they kept their cool. The entire episode was classic–the adults undressed themselves before those kids–all in an attempt to defend the indefensible!

Of course, those women knew it; wearing UPND regaria does not print money. Since they lacked an explanation to our economic plight, insulting innocent boys was the only answer. The fact that those women were walking on foot as opposed to getting a minibus is surely telling. Even the UPND cadres are in trouble. Yet the women’s insults are characteristic of how the entire Party is responding to real life questions. Those who question are not just committing unforgivable crimes, but also threatened into silence. Why not?

Insults and threats are the bully’s biggest weapon–they undemocratically foreclose any reasonable debate. The current economic situation is dire and HH’s lies cannot convince any reasonable person. Even amashilu know the unquestionable–people are suffering. HH and UPND mean hunger and death for those who grew up, or live in shanty compounds. A fraudulent person knows no pity for commoners indeed. Yet it is the commoners who vote in masses for those who insult them with poverty. Good luck in 2026 to those who believe that only people with money count!

The UPND may insult us for questioning what happened with its countless promises. The lie of “give us” time is long gone! Who has not seen the plight of dogs and cats? They are wondering what happened to us–throwing fish bones, and worse still meat bones, are now capital offenses in many households! Some may blame the world economy for HH’s incompetence, but other administrations dealt with similar challenges; they protected the Kwacha, and made life better for the masses.

UPND cadres are not in denial at all. They are suffering just like most of us. They know that it is now self-shaming to identify as UPND–people will laugh at you. But who can’t do it if promised a K50 to undress oneself when hunger haunts? The economy knows no UPND strongholds–when the economy is bad, it is bad for everyone! To claim that UPND cadres are enjoying a high cost of living is simply foolishness. UPND cadres are embarrassed and not in denial at all! They are too ashamed that HH conned them into believing that he would improve their lives! I wish he did.

As a critic of UPND policies, I always enjoy insults from UPND cadres directed at me. But I am still to see HH’s face on their profiles or cars as they did after HH won the elections.

Let me stop. I grew up in maikulile too.