President Hichilema

officiated at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) No. 46 and No. 47 commissioning and Wings Parade, marking the largest number of Air Force officer cadet pass-outs, since independence.

This contigent of 470 new officers, represented the best of our nation’s sons and daughters, hailing from all ten provinces of in Zambia, demonstrating the governments commitment to inclusivity.

President Hichilema commended their perseverance in completing a rigorous training program which encompassed various military skills.

During the ceremony, President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the critical role that peace and stability play in national development. “Without peace, it is impossible to attain economic transformation,” the President remarked. He highlighted the importance of the Air Force in maintaining sovereignty and security against both external and internal threats.

President Hichilema urged the new officers to embody discipline, promote harmony, and exercise tolerance. He called on them to avoid toxic discourses that undermine fellow citizens and to uphold the principles of “One Zambia, One Nation, One People.”

In his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Hichilema announced a directive to enhance the curriculum of all Armed and Security Forces to include national unity and equality as key subjects. This initiative aims to foster a deeper sense of unity and fairness within the ranks.

Furthermore, the President stressed the importance of fairness and equity in the career progression of military personnel, ensuring that deserving individuals are recognized and promoted. He also committed the government to supporting the integration of technology within the Armed Forces, enhancing collaboration and operational unity across all Defense and Security Departments.

The event was a proud moment for the nation, celebrating not only the achievements of the new officers but also the values of unity, discipline, and progress that they represent.