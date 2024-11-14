By Daimone Siulapwa

Edgar Lungu is back on the political scene, and the UPND government would be making a catastrophic mistake if they dismissed his return as inconsequential.

This isn’t just about Lungu as an individual—it’s about the massive, calculated machinery of influence, power, and wealth that he commands.

He is not only a former president with years of political experience but also a cunning strategist surrounded by a network of powerful allies both within and beyond Zambia’s borders.

If the UPND overlooks this threat, they risk jeopardizing the very democracy they seek to protect.

Lungu’s comeback is more than just a political maneuver; it’s a rallying call to a fractured but determined base that feels disillusioned by the UPND’s leadership.

*The economic challenges Zambia currently faces are the fuel he needs to paint the UPND as a government that has “failed” to deliver on its promises.*

The irony is sharp—these economic troubles largely stem from the ruinous debt and reckless spending policies of Lungu’s own administration, yet he seeks to leverage this very crisis to catapult himself back into relevance.

The UPND should recognize this tactic for what it is: a calculated strategy to rewrite history, deflect blame, and offer a hollow promise of “solutions” that he once failed to provide.

Let us not forget the war chest Lungu brings to this battle. Financially, he is heavily backed by a coalition of business tycoons, foreign interests, and political influencers who stand to gain massively from his return to power.

These backers are prepared to pour millions into a sophisticated campaign that would wage an unprecedented propaganda war on the UPND.

*This funding will drive a media assault, where misinformation, sensationalism, and manufactured outrage could dominate the discourse and manipulate public opinion.*

Lungu’s allies are determined, well-financed, and fully prepared to paint him as a “savior,” erasing the memory of his previous administration’s failures.

UPND must acknowledge that the financial and political backing Lungu has could create an environment ripe for unrest and social division.

This isn’t just an opposition bid; it’s an orchestrated campaign to destabilize the current government. UPND needs to confront this reality and counter it with a strategy of transparency and constant engagement with the Zambian people. They cannot afford to remain reactive while Lungu builds momentum.

*Equally concerning is the fact that even if Lungu is disqualified from running, his influence remains formidable. Any candidate he endorses will become the de facto challenger to President Hichilema in the upcoming elections.*

Lungu’s support would effectively anoint this candidate with the same financial and political resources he commands, turning them into a proxy for his own agenda.

The UPND would be wise to see this potential threat, preparing not only to confront Lungu directly but also to anticipate the rise of a potential surrogate who could galvanize opposition support under his shadow.

*Blocking Lungu through legal channels might seem an attractive option, but the UPND must tread carefully to avoid turning him into a martyr. By restricting his political activities, they risk fueling a narrative of oppression that Lungu would leverage to his advantage.*

He’s proven adept at playing the sympathy card, often casting himself as a “victim” when it suits his purposes. This time around, giving Lungu the gift of public sympathy would be a strategic blunder of the highest order.

The UPND must instead counter him openly and decisively, without resorting to tactics that could backfire.

The UPND government’s approach to this challenge needs to be measured and well-calculated. They should not give Lungu any ammunition that could be twisted into a narrative of victimization.

Instead, they must continuously remind the public of the staggering corruption and impunity that defined his administration. Every Zambian must be made aware of the dangers of allowing such a regime to return, of the systematic erosion of accountability and justice that took place under Lungu’s watch.

The UPND has a responsibility to shine a spotlight on the scandals, the mismanagement, and the exploitation of state resources that characterized his tenure.

UPND cannot afford to let complacency cloud their judgment. Lungu is no ordinary opponent; he is a former head of state with a formidable network and an unwavering determination to return.

His influence, his resources, and his willingness to exploit Zambia’s economic struggles make him a political force that could destabilize everything the UPND stands for.The stakes are simply too high to ignore him.

The task before the UPND is not just about defending a government; it’s about safeguarding Zambia’s democracy and ensuring that the country does not fall back into the hands of a regime that prioritized the wealth of a few over the welfare of the many.

Lungu’s ambition is not rooted in serving the people of Zambia—it’s driven by a desire for revenge, power, and the reinstallation of a corrupt system. If the UPND fails to recognize this, if they fail to prepare, Zambia risks a return to the darkest days of its recent history.

Why UPND Cannot Afford to Underestimate Edgar Lungu’s Political Resurgence*

*By Daimone Siulapwa*

Edgar Lungu is back on the political scene, and the UPND government would be making a catastrophic mistake if they dismissed his return as inconsequential.

This isn’t just about Lungu as an individual—it’s about the massive, calculated machinery of influence, power, and wealth that he commands.

He is not only a former president with years of political experience but also a cunning strategist surrounded by a network of powerful allies both within and beyond Zambia’s borders.

If the UPND overlooks this threat, they risk jeopardizing the very democracy they seek to protect.

Lungu’s comeback is more than just a political maneuver; it’s a rallying call to a fractured but determined base that feels disillusioned by the UPND’s leadership.

*The economic challenges Zambia currently faces are the fuel he needs to paint the UPND as a government that has “failed” to deliver on its promises.*

The irony is sharp—these economic troubles largely stem from the ruinous debt and reckless spending policies of Lungu’s own administration, yet he seeks to leverage this very crisis to catapult himself back into relevance.

The UPND should recognize this tactic for what it is: a calculated strategy to rewrite history, deflect blame, and offer a hollow promise of “solutions” that he once failed to provide.

Let us not forget the war chest Lungu brings to this battle. Financially, he is heavily backed by a coalition of business tycoons, foreign interests, and political influencers who stand to gain massively from his return to power.

These backers are prepared to pour millions into a sophisticated campaign that would wage an unprecedented propaganda war on the UPND.

*This funding will drive a media assault, where misinformation, sensationalism, and manufactured outrage could dominate the discourse and manipulate public opinion.*

Lungu’s allies are determined, well-financed, and fully prepared to paint him as a “savior,” erasing the memory of his previous administration’s failures.

UPND must acknowledge that the financial and political backing Lungu has could create an environment ripe for unrest and social division.

This isn’t just an opposition bid; it’s an orchestrated campaign to destabilize the current government. UPND needs to confront this reality and counter it with a strategy of transparency and constant engagement with the Zambian people. They cannot afford to remain reactive while Lungu builds momentum.

*Equally concerning is the fact that even if Lungu is disqualified from running, his influence remains formidable. Any candidate he endorses will become the de facto challenger to President Hichilema in the upcoming elections.*

Lungu’s support would effectively anoint this candidate with the same financial and political resources he commands, turning them into a proxy for his own agenda.

The UPND would be wise to see this potential threat, preparing not only to confront Lungu directly but also to anticipate the rise of a potential surrogate who could galvanize opposition support under his shadow.

*Blocking Lungu through legal channels might seem an attractive option, but the UPND must tread carefully to avoid turning him into a martyr. By restricting his political activities, they risk fueling a narrative of oppression that Lungu would leverage to his advantage.*

He’s proven adept at playing the sympathy card, often casting himself as a “victim” when it suits his purposes. This time around, giving Lungu the gift of public sympathy would be a strategic blunder of the highest order.

The UPND must instead counter him openly and decisively, without resorting to tactics that could backfire.

The UPND government’s approach to this challenge needs to be measured and well-calculated. They should not give Lungu any ammunition that could be twisted into a narrative of victimization.

Instead, they must continuously remind the public of the staggering corruption and impunity that defined his administration. Every Zambian must be made aware of the dangers of allowing such a regime to return, of the systematic erosion of accountability and justice that took place under Lungu’s watch.

The UPND has a responsibility to shine a spotlight on the scandals, the mismanagement, and the exploitation of state resources that characterized his tenure.

UPND cannot afford to let complacency cloud their judgment. Lungu is no ordinary opponent; he is a former head of state with a formidable network and an unwavering determination to return.

His influence, his resources, and his willingness to exploit Zambia’s economic struggles make him a political force that could destabilize everything the UPND stands for.The stakes are simply too high to ignore him.

The task before the UPND is not just about defending a government; it’s about safeguarding Zambia’s democracy and ensuring that the country does not fall back into the hands of a regime that prioritized the wealth of a few over the welfare of the many.

Lungu’s ambition is not rooted in serving the people of Zambia—it’s driven by a desire for revenge, power, and the reinstallation of a corrupt system. If the UPND fails to recognize this, if they fail to prepare, Zambia risks a return to the darkest days of its recent history.

Daimone Siulapwa is a seasoned political strategist and analyst with over 20 years of experience in political planning and execution.

*_Want to be an MP or Counselor in 2026? Please talk to us._*