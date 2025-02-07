One of the most hard-working, industrious, and innovative Member of Parliament (MP), Sunday Chanda says President Hichilema is the ideal candidate for 2026 and he’ll ask his people to give him another mandate.

Speaking in an interview with independent tabloid, The News Diggers, Chanda says any change in leadership next year will disrupt the development trajectory undertaken by President Hichilema thus far.

“None of the current leaders offering themselves for national leadership have presented a clear roadmap or blueprint for the country…,” asserts Chanda

We cannot agree more with the Kanchibiya constituency lawmaker! Since he wrestled power from bo Edgar Lungu in a scintillating electoral contest in 2021 that left his predecessor stunned; President Hichilema has gone ahead to score several milestones: free education has been reintroduced from grade 1 to 12; bursaries and meal allowances have been restored; the Ndola/Kabwe road which is obviously a death trap due to congestion is being upgraded to a dual carriageway; the mines on the Copperbelt have been given a new lease of life while new ones are being opened up in Northwestern province as production in the already existing ones is ramped up while the crusade to recover the stolen loot is cruising nicely….the list is of course, endless.

Listening to some of the rhetoric from opposition party leaders who are positioning themselves for the most coveted job on earth, one is left to wonder whether this is comedy or serious business. Most of them strike us as too raw, clueless let alone unsophisticated! Instead of articulating their party manifestos; they are either making fun of the President’s afro hair, scaling mountain tops to brag about being from “kuma yard” in the small mining town of Mufulira as opposed to HH who grew up in the village herding cattle or indeed unveiling their evil intentions to appropriate Community House, the President’s private property which he built with his sweat.

As things stand, the 2026 general elections is a done deal for HH; however, it will be a Herculean task for most MPs, particularly those who have overstayed in the August house; have not been frequenting their constituencies or indeed have been hiding in their vehicles with tinted windows or ignoring phone calls from ordinary people. To this end, we’d like to appeal to President Hichilema to consider taking a leaf from King Cobra by taking charge of the adoption process of MPs, Mayors, and Council chairpersons within his party. We are privy to a well-calculated scheme by some corrupt party officials to offer express adoptions to the highest bidders!

As for bo Lungu, ignore those ‘kandiles’ who are urging you to remain in active politics. Your health is paramount; take a well-deserved rest. Reach out to your brother, the President, and make peace with him so that he may assign you certain functionalities. If this is perhaps too ‘heavy’ for you, you may as well settle on your daughter’s farm in Sinda. We understand ‘fwaka yachingoni’ is green gold…..consult your colleague Peter Sinkamba. You can be producing it commercially, not for supply those junkies in Chiboklya of course, but for export purposes or medication especially in these times of uncertainties with explosions coming out of Washington DC.

Mulekutika?

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

HH Mpaka 2031 National Coordinator