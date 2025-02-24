Nkana Water is making steady progress to clear the high levels of heavy metals in the polluted Mwambashi stream, the main source of raw water in Kalulushi on the Copperbelt.

This follows the collapse of the Sino Metals Leach Acid tailings dam in Chambishi which has left the Kafue River in Kitwe and Mwambashi stream in Kalulushi polluted.

ZANIS reports that Company Public Relations Manager Bivan Saluseki said there has been an improvement in the clearing process with the perimeters such as the PH now within the approved 6.5 to 8 standards.

Mr Saluseki noted that while the presence of the heavy metals such as Copper, Manganese and Zinc is still high, measures are being made to ensure that the pollutants are cleaned from the river.

“Testing has continued every hour and with the steady flow of the rains, we hope the heavy metal levels in the water can clear.” He said.

Meanwhile, Mr Saluseki said the utility company has increased the number of bowsers distributing water supply to all the affected residents in Kalulushi.

And Kalulushi District Commissioner Kelly Jibinga who sympathized with scores of farmers who lost their crops in Kalusale, Mwambashi, due to the pollution, said he is working with various government agencies to mitigate the impact of the pollution on the residents.

Mr Jibinga disclosed that a committee has been formed to help in listing affected farmers in his constituency to see how best they can be helped by the government and the Chinese mining firm Sino metals Leach Zambia limited.

Earlier, Residents of Kalulushi called on the government to hold mining companies accountable for their actions and impose stiff penalties on those that compromise or disregard environmental protection laws.