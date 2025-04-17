By Benedict Tembo

KABWE came to a virtual standstill last Friday as more than half a thousand Zambia Army officers passed out during a ceremony that left lasting memories on relatives and onlookers.

Kabwe’s economy is largely dependent on commerce and trade coupled by mining activities but was in the past year or so complemented by the spending buoyancy of 528 men and women in uniform.

Last Friday, they had to say their byes to the Central Province capital at a ceremony graced by commander-in-chief, President Hakainde Hichilema.

The President straddled two functions, the solemn one involving the funeral of former minister of Finance Edith Nawakwi.

Thirty two officer cadets were medical doctors and veterinarians who were commissioned as captains, with 134 as lieutenants while 362 were commissioned as second lieutenants, among which are 175 female officers.

The delayed parade did not anyway deter families and friends who converged on the Kohima Barracks parade square awaiting the defining moment they had looked forward to for a while.

As the chopper carrying President Hichilema touched down near the parade square, officer cadets trooped out to the parade square, much to the excitement of the crowd.

President Hichilema added fanfare to the event as he rode at the back of the military jeep to the Military Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) holding room for a debriefing.

As the Head of State was heading to MILTEZ headquarters, parents and guardians of the officer cadets cheered him, appreciating his leadership and giving youths on the parade employment.

There were more cheers for the President as he headed to the saluting dais to mark the official start of the passout parade as he was the commissioning authority.

Looking as fit and cheerful as ever, Mr Hichilema received more cheers from the excited crowd as he inspected the parade.

Addressing the officer cadets and their superiors, President Hichilema urged the Zambia Army to contribute to economic development during peace time.

He commended the Zambia Army for its effort to contributing to the national food basket through farming.

He said government is structuring programmes that will allow the military to participate more in economic and productive sectors.

President Hichilema said the military should utilise their expertise and discipline to deliver services in infrastructure development and agriculture, among others.

He also emphasised the need for the modernisation of the Army and prodded the military to embrace technology to deliver services efficiently.

President Hichilema urged military personnel to remain vigilant and patriotic as well as embracing national interest, emphasising the need for peace and stability.

He called for military preparedness, adding that officers and soldiers must be strong at heart, mind and body, while emphasising strong collaborations through exchange of military training programmes at regional level and continental levels.

Among the graduating officers were 175 female cadets who successfully underwent the same rigorous and demanding training as their male counterparts.

Mr Hichilema said female cadets’ accomplishment stands as a testament to government’s unwavering resolve to promote gender balance within the Defence and Security Services.

“Congratulations to you our ladies; you are not just women, you are soldiers, and that’s why we say men and women in uniform,” he said, while commending for their endurance and resilience and not feeling special because they are ladies, but undertook all the tasks put before them.

President Hichilema who is also the Commander In Chief of the Defence Force pledged government’s commitment towards improving conditions of service and support to various projects meant to improve training.

The commissioned officers comprised 17 officer cadets from Botswana, Central Africa Republic, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique and Namibia, with President Hichilema saying the training of officer cadets from allied nations is important for the standardisation of training in the region.

He urged the Zambian military to continue offering training to other countries so that officers can work together and know each other better.

Chief of Defence Forces from various countries attended the commissioning parade.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma expressed optimism the newly commissioned officers will add value to the continued efforts of protecting the interest of the country, further stating that their responsibility is beyond borders.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele told the officers that they must begin to understand the importance of mission command after being commissioned.

“Mission command is now the essence of our Army’s leadership philosophy. It is based on centralised intent, decentralised decision-making, trust and mutual respect. Under mission command, you will have the responsibility to understand the mission, make sound and ethical decisions and take initiative to accomplish assigned missions and tasks effectively, and efficiently,” Lt. Gen. Zyeele said

He said mission command will enable you increase their flexibility and adaptability.

“As officers, you will embody the principles of mission command in everything you will do,” Lt. Gen. Zyeele said

Saying he had full confidence that they will uphold the mission command principles and lead their troops with honour and distinction, the Army Commander urged the new officers to cherish the privilege of serving as officers in the Zambia Army and always remember that the welfare of their soldiers should be their primary concern

Lt Gen Zyeele said the profession of arms demands for dedication, commitment and sacrifice and told the officers that citizens have higher expectations from them.

MILTEZ Commandant Brigadier General Hedon Mwilu said his institution is committed to training officers to meet international military standards.

Brig. Gen. Mwilu said there is need for a modern auditorium and additional bedspace.

Apart from aging infrastructure, the MILTEZ Commandant cited encroachment as one of the challenges facing his institution.

President Hichilema also highlighted the need to upgrade the parade square after having had a feel during the inspection of the parade.

The climax of the parade was when President Hichilema signed the scroll, elevating cadets to the elite officer status.

The parade ended in style as the high spirited commissioned officers gave the President three cheers in his honour and recited the Zambia Army creed as well as the ZMA creed.

Beyond the passout parade ceremony, the Zambia Army contributed to the well-being of the Kabwe economy through the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), touted by the Ministry of Tourism as a significant sector of business travel as it brought hundreds of people from all over the country to the heart of Central Province where they spent money on accommodation, meals, drinks, local travel and financial transactions, among others.