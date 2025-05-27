The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has strongly condemned the proposed constitutional amendments by the UPND-led government, calling them a calculated scheme to extend President Hakainde Hichilema’s grip on power rather than a genuine effort to promote national development.

Speaking in Kabwe, FDD spokesperson Anthony Chibuye urged citizens across Zambia to resist what he described as political manipulation disguised as legal reform. He argued that the draft Constitution Amendment Bill of 2025 is neither inclusive nor developmental but simply a tool for political survival.

“This proposal is designed to serve the interests of a select few,” Chibuye declared. “The same President who danced on the grave of Bill 10 is now trying to reintroduce similar provisions, proving how inconsistent and opportunistic this administration truly is.”

Chibuye emphasized that the current economic hardships in Zambia, from overburdened healthcare systems to decaying education infrastructure reflect misplaced government priorities. He expressed concern over a ballooning public wage bill and rising expenditure, which he believes will worsen if the number of MPs increases as proposed.

“How can we even consider expanding Parliament when we can’t adequately fund hospitals or schools?” he asked. “This government is failing to provide for its people, yet it wants to accommodate more MPs, complete with hefty salaries and allowances.”

One of the key proposals under scrutiny is the idea of integrating Members of Parliament into local councils a move Chibuye said would create confusion and violate the principle of separation of powers. He warned that allowing MPs to double as councillors would concentrate power in dangerous ways.

“There must be institutional independence,” he stated. “If a minister who is also an MP sits in a council meeting, what role exactly are they playing as lawmaker, executive, or local planner? It’s a governance mess waiting to happen.”

Chibuye further accused the government of trying to sneak in amendments under the guise of inclusion, such as adding representatives for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, without committing to genuine empowerment. He challenged President Hichilema to reveal how many appointees in his administration are under the age of 35 or from marginalized groups.

“Proportional representation sounds good, but what’s the actual impact?” he asked. “Three representatives for people with disabilities in Parliament won’t transform the system. It’s window dressing.”

Another controversial clause in the proposed bill would allow ministers and MPs to remain in office up to 90 days before an election a reversal of the current practice where Parliament is dissolved three months prior to the vote. Chibuye said the timing of this change raises red flags.

“It’s becoming clear that the President is preparing for a difficult re-election,” he claimed. “These changes are not about good governance. They’re about stacking the deck.”

The FDD also accused the UPND of engineering by-elections in recent months to consolidate parliamentary numbers ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. Chibuye urged lawmakers, particularly independents and disillusioned PF MPs, to reject the bill and “put Zambia first.”

“This is not the time for political calculations,” he said. “It’s the time to defend democracy. Parliamentarians must decide whether they stand with the people or with a regime increasingly looking to entrench itself.”

Chibuye concluded by calling for an independent, participatory constitution review process not one dominated by the ruling party. He stressed that the law must reflect a national consensus, not partisan ambition.

“Zambians deserve a constitution that protects them, not politicians,” he said. “We’ve been down this road before with Bill 10. Let’s not be fooled again.”