A delegation from Germany, dealing with technology and innovations, is in Zambia for a skills exchange.

The delegates are attending the Germany-Zambia Digital Innovation Forum (GIZ-DIF) courtesy of ZICTA and organised by the Ministry of Technology and Science.

Opening the forum in Lusaka , Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, said digital literacy coupled with knowledge and skills is a major challenge faced by Zambian innovators.

Mr. Mutati revealed that digital literacy currently stands at 31 percent and needs urgent redress especially in this digital era.

Mr. Mutati however said government recognises the critical role which ICTs play in attaining sustainable development.

He stressed that this is the more reason why the government has migrated to providing electronic platforms to respond to the global digital trends.

Speaking earlier, Germany Ambassador to Zambia, Annie Wagner-Mitchell, called for strong linkages in the information, communications and technology (ICT) sector between her country and Zambia.

Ms. Wagner-Mitchell said skills transfer is vital for attaining a win a 50-50 balance through innovations and technology.