Judge Emelia Phiri Sunkutu Suspended Over Conduct Concerns

Lusaka, Zambia – May 28, 2025

High Court Judge Emelia Phiri Sunkutu has once again been removed from the bench following a Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) recommendation, reigniting debates over judicial accountability in Zambia.

The suspension, announced by State House and effective immediately, marks the second time Justice Sunkutu has been sidelined over misconduct allegations. A seasoned legal figure with over a decade on the bench, she currently oversees the Mansa High Court and previously served in Ndola. Her academic pedigree including law degrees from the University of Zambia and the UK’s University of Lancaster contrasts with her contentious professional trajectory, which includes prior roles as a State Advocate and legal manager at the Environmental Council of Zambia.

Her first suspension in 2013, under President Michael Sata’s administration, came alongside that of Judge Timothy Katanekwa amid undisclosed misconduct claims. Though the outcome of that tribunal was never made public, Katanekwa’s subsequent 2023 suspension and now Sunkutu’s repeat disciplinary action—suggests systemic concerns. Legal insiders note that her name has resurfaced in JCC files multiple times, with complaints citing delayed rulings and procedural irregularities.

Notably, three successive presidents Sata, Lungu, and now Hichilema have endorsed suspensions against her, dispelling notions of political targeting. “When administrations of different stripes take the same action, it signals a conduct issue, not a conspiracy,” remarked a Lusaka-based legal analyst.

President Hichilema’s administration has suspended or dismissed at least seven judicial officers since 2021, framing the moves as housecleaning for a more credible judiciary. Critics cry overreach, but proponents argue that tolerating misconduct undermines public trust.

As investigations proceed, Justice Sunkutu’s case underscores a hard truth: even the highest legal minds must answer for their professional conduct. The Zambian judiciary, it seems, is no longer a sanctuary for the untouchable.