The government has firmly dismissed allegations that tribalism influenced the recent suspension of High Court Judge, Madam Justice Emelia Phiri Sunkutu. Speaking during a joint press briefing in Lusaka, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Mr. Thabo Kawana stressed that President Hakainde Hichilema was constitutionally obligated to act on the directive of the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

“The President has no alternative, no discretion, but only to do that which the JCC has asked. This is not a matter of choice, but a constitutional process,” Mr. Kawana said.

He further explained that the JCC has 30 days to hear the matter and determine whether the suspension should be upheld or lifted, urging the public to respect the legal process and avoid misrepresenting it along tribal or political lines.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Nicholas Phiri, addressed progress on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) procured ambulances. He confirmed that despite minor logistical setbacks, the government is on course to deliver all 156 ambulances by August 2025, circumstances permitting.

“We already have 47 ambulances in custody. Five were received on Wednesday and 24 more have crossed into Zambia from Tanzania,” Mr. Phiri announced.

Each ambulance, procured at a significantly reduced cost of approximately K2.3 million (USD 85,000–89,000), represents a major improvement in cost-efficiency compared to past purchases that reportedly reached USD 230,000 per unit.

The procurement reflects the government’s continued efforts to ensure value for money, expand healthcare access, and strengthen local accountability through the CDF mechanism.

Both officials emphasized that the government remains transparent, accountable, and committed to serving the interests of all Zambians through constitutional governance and equitable development.