Government has expressed concern over the continued increasing levels of defilement cases in the country.

Minister of Justice Princess Kasune, says the rate at which cases of defilement and rape are happening, calls for serious interventions.

Speaking during a consultative engagement meeting with stakeholders on the proposed constitutional Amendment Bill 7 of 2025 in Chinsali, Ms Kasune lamented that the unfortunate rise of such vices needs punitive measures.

“This is an alarming situation and hence you will see in the amendment that we are going to ensure that there is consistency in the definition of who is a child and that does not excuse any form of rape, incest nor defilement,” she added.