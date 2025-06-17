A 72-year-old man of Chitwi Farm Block in Luanshya district is facing amputation of his limbs after being viciously attacked by four crossbreed dogs.

The victim, Willie Konda, a farmworker at Baba’s Farm, met his fate last Thursday evening, when he was on his way home around 19:00 hours.

Mr Konda was returning from watching television at a neighbouring farm when he was attacked by the dogs belonging to a Ms. Simukonda of Kawango Farm No. 4249.

According to eyewitness accounts, the dogs were released from their kennel for routine feeding when they launched the attack, biting off flesh from Mr Konda’s legs, leaving him with large open wounds and exposed bone tissue.

Medical findings at Roan General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment have indicated that the extent of wounds injuries may lead to the amputation of both legs.

The Luanshya Municipal Council has since initiated legal proceedings against Ms Simukonda for multiple violations under the Public Health Act and the Dog Control Act.

Council Public Relations Manager, Gideon Thole, disclosed that the local authority was also collaborating with the Zambia Police Service to kill the dogs involved in the attack.

And Council Acting Director of Public Health, Justin Siafumba, confirmed that Ms Simukonda will be charged with multiple charges, including failing to secure the animals, keeping unregistered and unvaccinated dogs, and violating local dog ownership limits.