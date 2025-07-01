Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, says active participation is critical to strengthening the public service towards advancing Zambia’s sustainable development agenda.

Mr Kangwa says collective efforts and partnerships will lead the country’s development trajectory and transform the lives of the Zambian people.

He says to achieve this score, senior government officials must take full responsibility for their actions without shifting blame to others.

The Secretary to the Cabinet disclosed this when he addressed Permanent Secretaries in Lusaka today.

This was at the third senior public service management meeting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC).

Mr Kangwa directed those that have not yet commenced preparations for mid-term performance reviews to immediately do so.

He said this is because the public service is geared to ensure that no one is left behind.

He explained that the world’s most successful governments, Zambia, included institutionalise performance management through set targets, measurables, and systematic reviews by continuous monitoring of the civil servants.

‘’Government will intervene when performance lags, it will celebrate when it excels, and we shall learn both success and failure.

This is the more reason why this year government has placed emphasis on preparation, implementation, and review of contracts,’’ he said.

He added that he will soon issue a circular that will provide guidance on the conduct of mid-term reviews for controlling officers.

Meanwhile, Mr Kangwa has disclosed that Zambia scooped the second position for the best-managed public organisation at the 10th continental Africa public service Day held a few days ago in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.