In a recent posting on her Facebook page, United Kingdom-based, fearless Zambian social commentator and blogger, Barbra Musamba Chama has wondered where the ministers are…..

She shares, “It’s shocking how quiet our Cabinet Ministers have become when it comes to defending government policy. Are they afraid? Uninformed? Or simply disinterested?

When the heat is on, it’s the President alone taking all the blows while those appointed to lead and explain policies to the public sit in silence. Leadership is not about titles, it’s about action and accountability.”

She concludes by reiterating, Zambians deserve answers, not silence!

Barbra’s thoughts actually clearly resonates with the concerns we raised in our missive, a while ago, when we wondered where the Alexander Kamalondos, Kangwa Nsulukas, Princess Nakatindis, Ronnie Shikapwashas, George Mpombos, Mwansa Mbulakulimas, Wynter Kabimbas and Tutwa Ngulubes of this administration are…..

We went on to elucidate that there were only a handful of ministers who seemed ready to put their necks on the chopping board and defend President Hichilema from malicious attacks and mindless criticism, namely – Gary Nkombo, before he got the chop, Elvis Nkandu, Elisha Matambo and Sylvia Masebo.

How come most of our ministers have gone mute? Why are they failing to defend government policies or indeed the President when he’s been abused and scandalized on both electronic and social media, incessantly? What are they afraid of? Are they now “over eating” that they don’t want to ruffle any feathers for fear of being pursued

in case of change of government?

Apart from providing guidance in their respective ministries, ministers are expected to constantly articulate policies and shield the government and the President from any unjustified and unreasonable attacks from the opposition, with their blood!

Since he formed government, the President has relieved a number of Permanent Secretaries of their duties for one reason or another. We have every reason to believe, it’s high time the President equally cleaned up his cabinet as well!.

Salute!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance