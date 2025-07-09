The death toll in the Mpika fatal Road Traffic Accident has risen from 8 to 9 among them two babies.

The development has been confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by Mpika District Commissioner David Siame.

And the Government has since sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families, saying losing a life is devastating and a great loss to both the family and the nation at large.

Mr Siame said the death toll rose following the passing on of another accident victim identified as Mutale Chibeka, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) who sustained severe head injuries.

He said the deceased passed on yesterday around 10:00 hours at Chilonga Mission Hospital, where she was admitted with three other accident victims.

The DC stated that the deceased was among the four passengers from the vehicle who were nursing serious injuries at Chilonga General Hospital.

Mr Siame added that three accident victims are still admitted at Chilonga Mission Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.