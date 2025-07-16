Yesterday Zambezi East Member of Parliament, Brian Kambita rose on the floor of the House to question the Speaker whether the continued absence of Chawama Member of Parliament, Tasila Lungu, from the August House indicates that she does not intend to return and fulfil her parliamentary duties, hence denying the ‘good’ people of Chawama effective representation.

Kambita cited recent court filings made by former First Lady, Esther Lungu, in the Pretoria High Court, whereby she allegedly stated that her family does not intend to return to Zambia due to safety concerns.

He noted that Ms. Lungu as a member of the family involved in the legal matter, may be personally affected by the said position.

In response to this, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti reserved ruling to a later date.

What do we make of this?

Every occupation is governed by rules and regulations….you can’t just pitch up at work whatever time you you feel like or stay away from the same as much as you want! We recently lost our mother in Zambezi, our nephew who happened to work as a security guard returned to his job only to find that it has been filled up by someone else!

Compassionate leave has a limit; one can not be on leave in perpetuity at the expense of their responsibility. The people of Chawama deserve adequate and effective representation in parliament! A ‘no show MP’ is likely to deprive them of their share of the national cake!

Isn’t this the same Tasila who was away to America for a long time until the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) where she was wanted for interrogations raised the red flag? Tasila can’t eat the cake and have it! She has to choose between representing the people of Chawama or mourning her father till eternity.

To those of you that believe in the Bible, doesn’t Mathew 8:22 warn us that, “Let the dead bury themselves…”

Until next time….

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi